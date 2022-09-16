Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 17.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Aktie ausgebrochen und Unterstützung erfolgreich getestet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DYPC ISIN: US0213691035 Ticker-Symbol: 8A2 
Tradegate
16.09.22
15:53 Uhr
47,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,60047,60012:58
46,80047,00016.09.
PR Newswire
16.09.2022 | 15:46
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Altair Engineering Announces Completion of Acquisition of RapidMiner

TROY, Mich., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI), has completed the acquisition of RapidMiner, a leader in advanced data analytics and machine learning (ML) software.

Altair

RapidMiner's well-established desktop platform and new-to-market cloud platform (multi-tenant and SaaS ready) strengthens Altair's current end-to-end data analytics (DA) portfolio, which already offers customers the power to understand, transform, act on, and automate their data.

Altair is well positioned to execute on the newly acquired technology and continue to grow its existing business.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world - all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. For more information, visit https://www.altair.com/.

Media contacts



Altair Corporate


Altair Investor Relations

Jennifer Ristic


The Blueshirt Group

+1.216.849.3109


Monica Gould +1 212.871.3927

jristic@altair.com


ir@altair.com




Altair Europe/The Middle East/Africa



Charlotte Hartmann



+49 7031 6208 0



emea-newsroom@altair.com



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1421069/Altair_Logo.jpg

ALTAIR ENGINEERING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.