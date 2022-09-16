With only a few weeks to go until Fruit Attraction 2022 -4 to 6 October-, around 1,700 exhibiting companies from 52 countries have already confirmed their participation in one of the largest B2B events in the world.

The application period for participationin the great international event of the fruit and vegetable sector is still open. More than 55,000 square metres of fruit and vegetable produce on offer in halls 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 of IFEMA MADRID, which represents an increase of 38% compared to the last edition, as well as reaching the pre-pandemic parameters for 2019. Also noteworthy is the presence of new companies in this edition, which so far accounts for 19% of the total. For its part, the registration of participating professionals will exceed 80,000, coming from 130 countries

In terms of exhibitors, national participation to date accounts for 52% of the total, with the presence of practically all the country's fruit and vegetable producing autonomous communities. This ratifies the sector's confidence in Fruit Attraction, whose success lies mainly in the great interest in the Spanish fruit and vegetable market for international sales.

For its part, international participation from 52 countries represents 48% of the fair, which effectively confirms Fruit Attraction as a key trade event for production, marketing, and distribution worldwide. In addition to the strong European participation, such as France, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Portugal, Poland and Germany, there will also be group participations from Serbia and Albania, and other countries such as Colombia, the United States, Korea, Peru, Chile, South Africa and India, and an increase in African participation, especially from Kenya, Guinea and the Ivory Coast.

Fruit Attraction offers participants a platform for international promotion and expansion with the International Guest Programme which, now and in the middle of the campaign, has confirmed the attendance in Madrid of 600 buyers from 70 countries, heads of retail purchasing, importers and wholesalers invited from all over the world.

This programme is joined by the Guest Importing Country, featuring the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Canada. Fruit Attraction will therefore promote relations with these markets, backed by a full programme of round tables, guided tours of the fair and B2B sessions.

