The auction was scheduled to be held on September 16. Energy regulator ANEEL said the move was due to inconsistency in the auction management system.From pv magazine Latam Brazil's Electric Power Chamber of Commerce (CCEE) announced this week that the A-5 energy auction scheduled for September 16 has been suspended and that it is now investigating the causes and effects of the event. A new schedule of auction activities is to be published soon. Through the procurement exercise, the Brazilian authorities will select power projects that will have to begin generating power from January 2027. A total ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...