DJ DappRadar and Opera Join Forces To Accelerate Web3 Adoption

DappRadar DappRadar and Opera Join Forces To Accelerate Web3 Adoption 16-Sep-2022 / 15:35 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DappRadar and Opera Join Forces To Accelerate Web3 Adoption News release by DappRadar Kaunas, Lithuania | September 16, 2022 07:48 AM Eastern Daylight Time DappRadar, the world's dapp store, is excited to announce its partnership with Opera in powering the world's first Web3 browser, enabling users to take full advantage of what crypto has to offer. Opera Crypto Browser users can now explore and discover dapps via DappRadar's dedicated "dapp store" integrated into the browser. The integration of DappRadar's rich reliable data to Opera's Crypto Browser provides a major improvement for Web3 users, who are getting a solution that is both understandable and convenient for both mobile and desktop users. DappRadar CEO Skirmantas Januskas explained: "Over the past years, the number of Web3 decentralized applications (dapps) has exploded in number, with the dapp industry reaching a tipping point with millions of users engaged. I see our partnership with Opera, with its growing base of hundreds of millions monthly users, as the start of a new era of dapp innovation and adoption." This partnership enables DappRadar's reliable data to be shared with Opera Crypto Browser users through DappRadar's API, in a user-friendly front-end design. Users can discover their next crypto opportunity by searching up-to-date dapp rankings using the innovative Web3 browser. Live dapp data provides Opera users unique insight into valuable metrics, such as top dapps in each category by users in the past 24 hours. Users have ready access to detailed information of more than 12,000 dapps over 49 protocols across categories, including NFT's, collectibles, games and DeFi, enabling them to quickly sort by a dapp's total assets for example, in order to decide whether to find out more about a particular dapp. With the latest update to the Opera Crypto Browser, Opera has introduced a new tool further supporting dapp access for its users using multiple wallets at the same time. Opera's new Wallet Selector automates the precarious process of switching between crypto wallet extensions while swapping tokens or transacting with dapps. The selector remembers users' preferences for different websites, allowing them to connect to dapps effortlessly. Opera's Crypto Browser empowers users with the latest blockchain news, upcoming airdrops, an industry event calendar, NFTs, crypto communities, educational content, podcasts and videos. At a glance, users at all levels of experience can see up-to-date crypto prices, gas fees and market sentiment. About DappRadar Founded in 2018, DappRadar is the The World's Dapp Store: a global decentralized applications (dapps) store, which makes it easy for its base of more than one million users per month to track, analyze, and discover dapp activity via its online platform. The platform currently hosts more than 10,000 dapps from across 30+ protocols and offers a plethora of consumer-friendly tools, including comprehensive NFT valuation, portfolio management, and daily industry-leading, actionable insight. Socials: Twitter - Discord - Reddit - Telegram - Facebook About Opera Opera is a global web innovator with an engaged and growing base of hundreds of millions of monthly active users who seek a better internet experience. Building on over 25 years of innovation that started with browser products, Opera is now leveraging its brand and highly engaged user base in order to expand its business into new segments. Today, Opera offers users around the world a range of products and services that include PC and mobile browsers, the newsreader Opera News, and apps dedicated to gaming, crypto, e-commerce and classifieds. In 2018, Opera introduced the first browser with a built-in crypto wallet and Web3 support. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA). In January 2022, Opera released the first version of its Crypto Browser, a dedicated web browser tweaked to crypto-enthusiasts and the crypto-curious. Socials: Opera Crypto Twitter, Opera Crypto Discord, Opera Crypto Telegram Contact Details Dan Edelstein pr@marketacross.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1444667 16-Sep-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1444667&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 16, 2022 09:35 ET (13:35 GMT)