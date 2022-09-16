Civil engineering company, KK Civil Engineering moves to transform the landscape of Australia by providing innovative civil engineering solutions

Sydney, New South Wales, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2022) - Today, Koda Kassira, founder of the KK Civil Engineering Company, announced its plans to further develop the landscape and streetscape view of Australia using modernized construction materials. A structured plan centered on the provision of well-constructed scenery to business owners and solving the problem of potholes, drainage, and sewage in New South Wales by constructing new projects to facilitate easy movement of goods and services and speedy access to health care.

KK Civil Engineering

As a Local Government Approved Contractor, the company beams its construction torchlight mainly in New South Wales, especially its landscapes, streetscape, drainages, and adding other utilities and lighting. Their policies have continued even after the completion of Bunnerong Road Matraville Streetscape Upgrade; the construction of Calbina Road Earlwood and relocation of its utility services; the Steel Park Cycleway - Marrickville; the design and construction of Mount Street, Coogee - Roundabout; all in New South Wales including recent construction projects like the Sydney Water Road Restoration Program and the City of Parramatta Council Minor Works.

Since its establishment in 2001, the civil engineering company has been at the forefront of providing innovative engineering solutions across various sectors in New South Wales, Australia, with plans for more in years to come. Their projects largely provide coordination with residents, clients, and local businesses.

KK Civil Engineering leverages its position as a Local Government Approved Contractor and general contractor to provide in-depth information on areas in New South Wales that need reconstruction.

When interviewed, CEO and Founder of KK Civil Engineering, Koda Kassira put it this way, "We strive to ensure our clients are delighted with the service we provide. We work with our clients to achieve their goals and objectives, thus ensuring we achieve our goals and objectives."

About Koda Kassira

Koda Kassira is the CEO of the company, KK Civil Engineering since its inception in 2001. He earned the Local Government Approved Contractor showing expertise by providing needed data and completing projects awarded to him across Australia, including asphalting every road, footpath and driveway, and streetscape.

About KK Civil Engineering

KK Civil Engineering puts in its over 2 decades of knowledge to provide Australia with ground-breaking and innovative ways of road construction, storm drainages, and gutters.

Since its establishment in March 2001, KK Civil Engineering continuously delivers comprehensive civil works for local government councils, state government, and utility authorities.

Visit https://kkcivil.com.au/ to find out more about KK Civil Engineering.

