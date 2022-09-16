John Burke to Retire as CMO Bacardi

Ned Duggan Promoted to CMO Bacardi and Kathy Parker Expands her Portfolio

Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held spirits company in the world, today announces moves within its global marketing leadership. John Burke, Global Chief Marketing Officer of Bacardi and President of Bacardi Global Brands Limited, will retire after more than 28 years with the company at the end of 2022. During his tenure, he led many of the company's leading brands, including most recently BACARDÍ rum, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin, MARTINI vermouths and sparkling wines, and DEWAR'S Blended Scotch whisky.

"John is an incredibly strategic marketer who has helped us reinvigorate many brands and keep consumer at the heart of everything that we do. He played an important role in creating a disciplined marketing organization focused on building capabilities and driving brand equity over the years," says Mahesh Madhavan, Chief Executive Officer of Bacardi Limited. "Under his leadership, we have seen many magical moments for our brands. He leaves us having imprinted his mark in our story and a legacy he can be very proud of."

"I am incredibly grateful for the many opportunities I have been given in my lifetime at Bacardi. I have had the opportunity to work with and learn from some remarkable people, and I hope I have been able to help them in return. I have loved nurturing our brands to make them stronger and see them grow," says John Burke. "I am very proud of what we have achieved together and wish Bacardi good fortune and continued success for the future."

Following John's retirement, Ned Duggan will be promoted to Global Chief Marketing Officer of Bacardi and President of Bacardi Global Brands Limited. Since 2017, Ned has led BACARDÍ rum, first in market execution in North America and later globally from Bermuda as SVP. In addition to his continued leadership of BACARDÍ rum, he will add MARTINI, DEWAR'S, WILLIAM LAWSON'S, D'USSÉ Cognac, among others. Ned's ascension is the culmination of a 17-year-tenure at Bacardi that began as an Assistant Brand Manager. His career has spanned assignments at regional and global levels working on many company brands, including DEWAR'S, GREY GOOSE, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE, OXLEY, ST-GERMAIN, D'USSÉ, and others. Ned, who will relocate to London, will report to CEO Mahesh Madhavan and joins the Global Leadership Team (GLT).

"I am incredibly honored and humbled to assume the role of CMO at Bacardi," says Ned Duggan. "I have spent my career at this company, learning from the best and I am thrilled to enter this next phase of my journey working to further develop and grow our renowned portfolio."

Kathy Parker, President CMO of GREY GOOSE vodka and the tequila portfolio, which includes PATRÓN and CAZADORES, will add BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin to her remit following John's retirement. Kathy is a member of the company's Global Leadership Team and reports to CEO Mahesh Madhavan.

