DJ WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX) WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding 16-Sep-2022 / 14:37 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Wickes Group PLC

(the 'Company')

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(together 'PDMRs')

The Company was notified on 16 September 2022 that the following PDMR acquired ordinary shares of 10 pence each ('Shares') in the Company on 16 September 2022.

PDMR Number of Shares acquired Share Price Total Holding of Shares following acquisition 367,436 David Wood 120,980 GBP1.2336

The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information please contact:

Helen O'Keefe

Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 1923 656600

Notification of dealing form

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name David Wood 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wickes Group plc b) LEI 213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each Description of the financial instrument, a) type of instrument Identification code ISIN:GB00BL6C2002 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume (s) 120,980 GBP1.2336 Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Price Volume Aggregate Total d) -Aggregated volume GBP1.2336 120,980 GBP149,240.93 -Price e) Date of the transaction 16 September 2022 f) Place of the transaction XLON

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 Category Code: DSH TIDM: WIX LEI Code: 213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 188783 EQS News ID: 1444671 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1444671&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 16, 2022 09:37 ET (13:37 GMT)