For the second consecutive year, the "Most Innovative Product" award goes to the BioNTech/Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine Comirnaty. The biotechnology company was further delighted to receive the award "The Golden Tablet". Janssen-Cilag is voted the best pharmaceutical company in Germany in the 2022 Pharma Trend Ranking. Novartis Pharma and Bayer Vital come in at number 2 and 3, followed by Sanofi at number 4 and Pfizer at number 5. A total of 16 products in 7 categories received the "Most Innovative Product" award.

The ranking "Best pharmaceutical companies in Germany 2022" is set. Janssen-Cilag, Novartis Pharma, Bayer Vital, Sanofi and Pfizer occupy spots one to five in the Pharma Trend Image Innovation Award survey. It is carried out annually by the market research company Harris Interactive on behalf of the Starnberg-based Eurecon Verlag, surveying 700 doctors, 100 pharmacists and 600 patients from Germany.

In addition, the four winners for the "The Golden Tablet" award were announced: BioNTech, InfectoPharm, Jenapharm and Janssen-Cilag. Sixteen other winners were delighted to receive the "Most Innovative Product" award. Among this year's award winners in the Rx (prescription drugs) category are Comirnaty (Covid-19 vaccination) by BioNTech, Paxlovid (Covid-19 treatment) by Pfizer, Palforzia (peanut allergy) by Aimmune Therapeutics, Cariban (pregnancy sickness) by ITF Pharma, Slinda (oral contraception) and DeflaGyn (cervical dysplasia) by Exeltis, Nubeqa (prostate cancer) by Bayer Vital, Klisyri (actinic keratosis) by Almirall, Ryeqo (uterine fibroids) by Gedeon Richter. BioMarin's Voxzogo (achondroplasia) won in the category Orphan Drugs (treatment of rare diseases) and Daiichi Sankyo's Enhertu (breast cancer) in the category Specialty Care. In the OTC (over-the-counter medicines) category, the pharmacists awarded Algovir (cold) by Hermes Arzneimittel and Oyono (difficulties falling asleep) by Divapharma. The award in the Diagnostics category went to Dermanostic (online dermatology practice) and in the Digital Health Application category to the MyIUS app (intrauterine system support) by Jenapharm. In the category Leap Innovations Nucleic Acid-Based Drug Development, Cardior Pharmaceuticals ranked 1st, followed by rnatics and Pantherna Therapeutics at 2nd and 3rd.

The publication of the ranking and the presentation of the subject-specific awards took place on September 13, 2022 in the auditorium of the Deutsches Museum in Munich. It was part of the 23rd Pharma Trend Image Innovation Award again this year under the patronage of the Bavarian Minister of Health Klaus Holetschek. The basis for the ranking and the awards is the Pharma Trend market research, which has been collected in the Rx category in Germany since 2000. Since 2018, the categories OTC and Orphan Drugs are included and since 2019 the category Specialty Care. In 2021, the categories Diagnostics and Digital Health Application were added. The survey is carried out with 1,400 doctors, pharmacists and patients.

Further information on the ranking and the awards at https://pharma-trend.com/en/pharma-award/

