84.51° and Vestcom Announce Expanded Collaboration, Enabling CPGs to Extend Brand Equity Media at the Shelf-Edge and Attribute In-Store Sales

First in-store media provider to leverage 84.51° Collaborative Cloud will use the retail industry's most robust transaction data to measure sales impact of shelfAdz® media campaigns

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2022 / Vestcom, the industry leader in shelf-edge media and a wholly owned subsidiary of Avery Dennison, and 84.51°, a leading retail data science, insights and media company and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co., are pleased to announce a newly expanded collaboration that enables CPGs to extend brand equity content to Kroger stores through Vestcom's shelfAdz® media solution and measure its incremental return on ad spend (iROAS). This new collaboration unlocks a huge opportunity for CPG brands to reinforce omnichannel messaging where shoppers make their buying decisions in store and builds upon Vestcom's and Kroger's robust 30+ year relationship.

As part of the enhanced program, Vestcom will be the first in-store media provider to gain direct access to 84.51° Collaborative Cloud, enabling closed-loop sales attribution for shelfAdz® media campaigns.

84.51° Collaborative Cloud is a platform built for data scientists, providing access to the shopping behavior of Kroger's 60MM households with transaction-level granularity. Powered by the most robust first-party data source in grocery retail, 84.51° Collaborative Cloud puts clean, unaggregated data in an easy-to-use, privacy-compliant, hosted environment that has been built to the individual client's specifications and data needs.

"Our collaboration with Vestcom represents a significant new opportunity for in-store media providers to leverage 84.51° Collaborative Cloud to strengthen campaign strategy and iROAS measurement," said Barbara Connors, Vice President Strategy & Acceleration at 84.51°. "We look forward to seeing how Vestcom's innovative use of our groundbreaking data platform will help CPGs further enhance brand equity campaigns in Kroger stores."

shelfAdz® enable CPGs to drive conversion at the shelf-edge by connecting upper funnel omnichannel brand messaging to the shopper's final point of decision through price-integrated media at the UPC level. Leveraging 84.51° Collaborative Cloud and rigorous test and control measurement, Vestcom is able to report the incremental sales impact of shelfAdz® campaigns, providing brands a true picture of iROAS. Based on performance studies, the average shelfAdz® campaign delivers 10-20% incremental sales lift for participating brands.

"It's a privilege to be working with 84.51° and Kroger on this closed-loop media solution. Vestcom's shelfAdz® placements are the connective tissue that enable brands to deliver their equity messaging all the way down to the shelf edge. We are thrilled to improve customer engagement and drive incremental volume for Kroger and CPGs," said Shock Torem, Senior Vice President of Media Solutions at Vestcom.

About Vestcom

Vestcom is the industry leader in shelf-edge media for Retailers and CPGs. Our data-integrated media solutions engage shoppers at their point of decision to enrich the shopping experience, while driving profitable growth. For more than 30 years, Vestcom's patented shelf-edge innovation has been relied upon by 70+ retailers across more than 60,000 stores and has enabled more than 600 CPGs through our shelfAdz® media solution. Vestcom is a wholly owned subsidiary of Avery Dennison, a global Fortune 500 materials science company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials. Learn more at www.vestcom.com.

About 84.51°

84.51° is a retail data science, insights and media company helping The Kroger Co., consumer packaged goods companies, agencies, publishers and affiliated partners create more personalized and valuable experiences for shoppers across the path to purchase. Powered by cutting edge science, we leverage 1st party retail data from nearly 1 of 2 U.S households and 2BN+ transactions to fuel a more customer-centric journey utilizing 84.51° Insights, 84.51° Loyalty Marketing and our retail media advertising solution, Kroger Precision Marketing.

About 84.51° Collaborative Cloud

84.51° Collaborative Cloud is the ideal data science platform powered by 84.51° data, the most robust first-party data source in grocery retail. The platform provides access to clean, unaggregated, transaction-level data for 60 million households in an easy-to-use, privacy-compliant environment. 84.51° Collaborative Cloud enables CPGs to unleash the potential of their data science teams to execute innovative analytics and influence consumer-centric strategies to drive transformative growth.

