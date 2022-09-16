Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2022) - Hemostemix Inc. (TSXV: HEM) (OTCQB: HMTXF) (FSE: 2VFO) ("Hemostemix" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Nadia Giannetti, MD, to its Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Giannetti received her Medical Degree from McGill University. After training in cardiology at McGill, she went on to pursue a Fellowship in Heart Failure and Cardiac Transplantation at Stanford University in California. She returned to McGill to become an Attending Cardiologist and an Associate Professor in the Department of Medicine. Dr. Giannetti, along with her team participates in the care of over 1000 patients with heart failure. She is the former Chief of Cardiology at the McGill University Health Centre (2010-2021). Since 2021, she has been the Associate Physician-in-Chief for the Department of Medicine, McGill University Health Centre, and is the Medical Director of the Heart Failure and Heart Transplant program.

Dr Giannetti is a Clinical Researcher with an interest in personalized therapy for patients with dilated cardiomyopathy and optimizing clinical outcomes in patients living with heart failure. She is the co-Principal Investigator of a large initiative looking at the role of stem cells in personalized therapy for cardiomyopathy.

For the past 10 years, Dr. Giannetti has been an active member of the Canadian Heart Failure and Heart Transplant Guidelines. She has led multiple multi-center clinical trials as a local and national principal investigator. She is the Program lead for a large research initiative entitled the Courtois Cardiovascular Signature Program (cvsignature.ca) and the Director of the Courtois Cardiovascular Biorepository.

Dr. Giannetti is very active in the Canadian Heart Failure and Transplant landscape. She is past president of the Canadian Cardiac Transplant Group, has been on the Board of Directors of the Canadian Heart Failure Society and Governance Committee of the Canadian Cardiovascular Society. For the past 10 years, she has been an active member of the Canadian Heart Failure and Heart Transplant Committees and has been a co-author on multiple published Canadian Heart Failure and Heart Transplant Guidelines.

"Hemostemix is delighted to welcome Dr. Giannetti to the Scientific Advisory Board, as her stem cell cardiomyopathy clinical research, cardiology practice, and interest in personalized therapy for patients who have dilated cardiomyopathy aligns exactly with ACP-01's therapeutic benefits" stated Thomas Smeenk, CEO. "I look forward to her counsel as we move forward to follow-up the results of three previous heart studies that demonstrate ACP-01 is safe and efficacious as a treatment dilated and ischemic cardiomyopathy," Smeenk said.

ABOUT HEMOSTEMIX

Hemostemix is an autologous stem cell therapy company, founded in 2003. A winner of the World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer Award, the Company has developed, patented, and is scaling a patient's blood-based stem cell therapeutics platform that includes angiogenic cell precursors, neuronal cell precursor and cardiomyocyte cell precursors. Seven studies including 260 ACP-01 recipients define its safety and efficacy profile as a treatment for heart diseases such as Dilated and Ischemic Cardiomyopathy, Angina, and diseases of Ischemia such as Critical Limb Ischemia. The Company owns 91 patents across five patent families. For more information, please visit www.hemostemix.com.

For further information, please contact: Thomas Smeenk, President, CEO & Co-Founder

EM: tsmeenk@hemostemix.com PH: 905-580-4170

