Becker Professional Education: Becker And NABA Partner In Relaunch Of CPA Bound

Program unites the organizations in mission to improve diversity, equity and inclusion in accounting and finance

CHICAGO, IL and GREENBELT, MD / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2022 / The collective efforts to diversify the accounting profession and increase the number of Black Certified Public Accountants (CPAs) are steadily improving. Becker, an education partner to the world's top accountants and firms, and NABA Inc., today announced their strategic partnership, aligned with NABA's revamp of CPA Bound, a program dedicated to further creating and equipping a growing community of Black CPA candidates and CPAs. Becker has been appointed the exclusive CPA exam review provider for CPA Bound.

"While the profession is becoming more diverse and is improving its representation of historically marginalized people, it is still challenging for minorities to overcome obstacles to earn their CPAs and thrive in their careers," said Nikki Watson, Becker's Senior Manager and lead CPA Bound liaison. "Through our partnership with NABA, Becker is deepening our commitment to reducing those barriers and helping empower, engage, and educate Black CPAs as they blaze their paths to lifelong professional success."

No matter what phase of the process a candidate is in, CPA Bound is designed to help get them to license and beyond. Through this new partnership, participants receive support in five key areas focused on preparedness for and effectiveness in the profession:

Preparation: Providing discounted access to exam review training, CPA requirement information, study materials, and scholarship opportunities. Mentorship and Community: Connecting CPA candidates through a support network of study groups, webinars and mentoring in order to inspire, encourage, and address the pain points of studying for the exam. In addition to 1:1 success coaching and mentoring, each participant partakes in academic tutoring workshops with a Becker instructor. Financial Support: Providing resources such as scholarships for preparation courses, credit hour requirements, study materials, and exam reimbursement. Recognition: Celebrating new CPAs with awards and incentive opportunities. License Maintenance Support: Supporting current CPAs in maintaining their license by promoting CPE opportunities and leveraging relationships with organizations such as NASBA and the AICPA.

"Becker champions every accountant and we're proud to partner with an organization whose values are so clearly and closely aligned with ours," said E. ZeNai Brooks, Regional President, NABA and CPA Bound. "Together, I'm confident we will not only help more Black professionals become CPAs but more importantly, help to positively impact their professional careers and their personal lives. This is a win for everyone."

NABA first launched its CPA Bound initiative in 2007 to address barriers facing Black students and professionals obtaining their CPA license. Today, as NABA relaunches CPA Bound, it has helped more than 400 Black Business Leaders achieve their professional goals.

Registration for the fall 2022 CPA Bound cohort is now open. Visit https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6954569/CPA-Bound-2-0-Fall-2022-Interest-form.

About Becker

Accountants around the world count on Becker for the industry-leading tools and support they need to excel. And it all comes down to one thing: results. Results rooted in a tireless commitment to the success of our learners. Crafting personalized learning experiences. Unleashing cutting-edge technologies. Relentlessly advocating for the industry as a whole. And simply doing whatever it takes to support a lifelong journey of learning for accounting and finance students and professionals.

Becker provides exam prep and continued professional education with expert instructors, high-quality content, flexible learning formats including on-demand resources and webcasts. Learn more about Becker Professional Education, part of Colibri Group, at www.becker.com.

About NABA Inc.

The NABA Inc. is a nonprofit membership association dedicated to bridging the opportunity gap for Black professionals in accounting, finance, entrepreneurship, and related business professions. NABA advances people, careers, and the mission by providing education, resources, and meaningful career connections to professional and student members. We work with and through our members, corporate and educational partners, policymakers, and partner organizations who are committed to professional and academic excellence possess a sense of professional and civic responsibility and are concerned with enhancing opportunities for Black Business Leaders. Visit www.nabainc.org to learn more.

