Freitag, 16.09.2022
Finaler Countdown!? – Die letzten Stunden vor einer massiven Veränderung?
WKN: 883870 ISIN: SE0000163594 
Tradegate
16.09.22
16:57 Uhr
7,982 Euro
-0,396
-4,73 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SECURITAS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SECURITAS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,9308,06618:48
7,9008,10017:28
GlobeNewswire
16.09.2022 | 18:17
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in Securitas (227/22)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular
forwards and futures in Securitas AB (SECUB) due to a rights issue. For details
regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice 226/22. 

Adjusted series have received an "X" in the series designation and have also
received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1090309
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
