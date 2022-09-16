Anzeige
Freitag, 16.09.2022
Finaler Countdown!? – Die letzten Stunden vor einer massiven Veränderung?
GlobeNewswire
16.09.2022 | 18:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Adjustment of warrants in Securitas AB in connection with the rights issue

In connection with the rights issue in Securitas AB, attached warrants with
Securitas AB Bshare (SECU B) as underlying will be recalculated. The
recalculations will be effective as from September 19, 2022. 

Please see the attached sheets for information about the new terms and
conditions for the warrants. 

Please contact the issuer for detailed information about the recalculation.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1090312
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
