The "Plastic Pallet Market Intelligence Report Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Plastic Pallet Market is projected to reach USD 7,783.65 million by 2027 from USD 5,427.33 million in 2021, at a CAGR 6.19% during the forecast period.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.
In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.
- The Americas Plastic Pallet Market size was estimated at USD 1,583.64 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 1,672.78 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.24% to reach USD 2,277.98 million by 2027.
- The Asia-Pacific Plastic Pallet Market size was estimated at USD 2,071.88 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 2,183.61 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.16% to reach USD 2,967.19 million by 2027.
- The Europe, Middle East Africa Plastic Pallet Market size was estimated at USD 1,771.80 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 1,867.73 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.17% to reach USD 2,538.47 million by 2027.
Market Segmentation Coverage:
The report on plastic pallet identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.
This market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.
This research report categorizes the plastic pallet to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Product:
- Display Pallets
- Nestable Pallets
- Rackable Pallets
- Stackable Pallets
Material:
- High-Density Polyethylene
- Polypropylene
End User:
- Chemicals
- Construction
- Consumer Goods
- Electronics
- Food Beverages
- Pharmaceuticals
Region:
- Americas
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Canada
- Mexico
- United States
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Europe, Middle East Africa
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Qatar
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Spain
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
Company Usability Profiles:
- CABKA Group GmbH
- CHEP by Brambles Ltd.
- Contraload NV by Tosca
- CRAEMER Holding GmbH
- DIC Corporation
- Exporta
- Goplasticpallets.com
- INKA Pallets Ltd by Vierhouten Group
- Kamps Pallets, Inc.
- Litco International Inc.
- LOSCAM Group
- Opa-Locka Pallets, Inc.
- ORBIS Corporation
- Perfect Pallets, Inc.
- Plastic Products, Inc.
- PURUS PLASTICS GmbH
- Rehrig Pacific Company, Inc.
- Sangam Plastic Industries Pvt. Ltd.
- Schoeller Allibert Group B.V.
- The Nelson Companies, Ltd.
- US Plastic Pallets Handling, Inc.
