The "Plastic Pallet Market Intelligence Report Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Plastic Pallet Market is projected to reach USD 7,783.65 million by 2027 from USD 5,427.33 million in 2021, at a CAGR 6.19% during the forecast period.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.

In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.

The Americas Plastic Pallet Market size was estimated at USD 1,583.64 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 1,672.78 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.24% to reach USD 2,277.98 million by 2027.

The Asia-Pacific Plastic Pallet Market size was estimated at USD 2,071.88 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 2,183.61 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.16% to reach USD 2,967.19 million by 2027.

The Europe, Middle East Africa Plastic Pallet Market size was estimated at USD 1,771.80 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 1,867.73 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.17% to reach USD 2,538.47 million by 2027.

Market Segmentation Coverage:

The report on plastic pallet identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.

This market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.

This research report categorizes the plastic pallet to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Product:

Display Pallets

Nestable Pallets

Rackable Pallets

Stackable Pallets

Material:

High-Density Polyethylene

Polypropylene

End User:

Chemicals

Construction

Consumer Goods

Electronics

Food Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Region:

Americas Argentina Brazil Canada Mexico United States

Asia-Pacific Australia China India Indonesia Japan Malaysia Philippines Singapore South Korea Taiwan Thailand

Europe, Middle East Africa France Germany Italy Netherlands Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia South Africa Spain United Arab Emirates United Kingdom



Company Usability Profiles:

CABKA Group GmbH

CHEP by Brambles Ltd.

Contraload NV by Tosca

CRAEMER Holding GmbH

DIC Corporation

Exporta

Goplasticpallets.com

INKA Pallets Ltd by Vierhouten Group

Kamps Pallets, Inc.

Litco International Inc.

LOSCAM Group

Opa-Locka Pallets, Inc.

ORBIS Corporation

Perfect Pallets, Inc.

Plastic Products, Inc.

PURUS PLASTICS GmbH

Rehrig Pacific Company, Inc.

Sangam Plastic Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Schoeller Allibert Group B.V.

The Nelson Companies, Ltd.

US Plastic Pallets Handling, Inc.

