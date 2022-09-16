Middletown, Connecticut--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2022) - Professor Gary Yohe announces his intentions to launch a collection of publications that consists of 33 articles designed to express expert opinions on climate change. Its content is based on scientific findings and intel from years of expertise in the field, which spans over 4 decades.

Amid the widespread concern surrounding the heat waves experienced across the globe, and the staggering mortality rate of climate change which accounts for millions of deaths annually, the collection is aimed at enlightening people about the climate crisis and proffering solutions.

This body of work is descriptive with each point raised; it is backed up with relatable scenarios to help the readers learn more about climate change. It consists of 7 segments with the 1st focused on the overview of the global climate threats, the 2nd - 6th section contains the publications and the last that includes details on the steps required to propel the climate change movement.

The 33 essays are grouped under five categories. These are:

The Gathering Storms - provides data-driven projections of the challenges concerning the climate's future and advice on the required climate policy changes;

Climate Change and the COVID-19 Virus - highlights the impact of the pandemic on the fight against global warming;

The Yale project for the campaign season - focuses on the ambiguous statements of the political candidates about climate action;

Early Months of the Biden-Harris administration - sheds light on the impactful initiatives the government can employ to curb global warming; and

The Ongoing Challenge - which suggests the collaborative efforts global leaders should take to protect the climate and gives a thorough analysis on the impact of the war-induced energy crisis stalling the shift from fossil fuels.

Each chapter covers an essay and includes a prologue highlighting the inspiration behind it and summarizes the key points. They also have an afterword explaining the notable events which occurred after they wrote it.

Commenting on this collection, Prof. Gary Yohe stated, "There was an election coming up in the United States, so we felt writing articles to sensitize the nation on climate change would be important. We wrote the essays, and they started to gain recognition in the media. Eventually, the COVID-19 outbreak occurred, and we realized there were parallels regarding emerging research on the climate, the pandemic and existing policies surrounding climate change. These occurrences inspired the decision to update and re-write the articles to form a collection of impactful essays."

About Prof. Gary Yohe

Prof. Gary Yohe is a seasoned Professor of Economics and Environmental studies at Wesleyan University. He's also an expert in microeconomic theory, natural resources and environmental economics. Besides this, he has been carrying out extensive research on the economics of climate change and integrated assessment modeling and was actively involved with the IPCC as a senior member when they received the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize award with Al Gore.

