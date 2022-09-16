Anzeige
Freitag, 16.09.2022
Finaler Countdown!? – Die letzten Stunden vor einer massiven Veränderung?
WKN: 860398 ISIN: JP3118000003 Ticker-Symbol: ASI1 
Stuttgart
16.09.22
08:03 Uhr
17,780 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
PR Newswire
16.09.2022 | 20:58
ASICS UNVEILS LIGHTEST EVER CO2E EMISSIONS SNEAKER[1], EMITTING JUST 1.95kg PER PAIR

  • The GEL-LYTE III CM 1.95 is the result of over 10 years' research and development by ASICS to reduce emissions across all stages of the product lifecycle.
  • Significantly lighter than the lowest CO2e sneakers currently available on the market2, the GEL-LYTE III CM 1.95 is a major leap forward by ASICS in its commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.
  • Key innovations within the sneaker, including a new carbon negative foam, combine to improve sustainability without compromising on quality.
  • The GEL-LYTE III CM 1.95 and new technologies will roll out globally in AW23.

KOBE, Japan, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASICS is today launching the new GEL-LYTE III CM 1.95 sneaker. Emitting just 1.95kg CO2e across its life cycle, significantly lighter than the lowest CO2e sneakers currently available on the market, it represents a significant leap forward by ASICS in its commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.