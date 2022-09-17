Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2022) - Adagio Healthcare Consulting Group (Adagio) is now working to enhance patient care and improve healthcare administration in the Scottsdale, Arizona, area. The healthcare consulting firm, founded by Dr. Alena Fuchs DHA, MSN, RN, recently opened its new office and is now meeting with leaders of hospitals, government agencies, long-term care facilities, clinics, and medical groups to help strengthen HR, staffing, management, business strategy, and EMR technology selection and implementation.

Adagio states that while Dr. Fuchs initially considered establishing a location in other cities, including Las Vegas or Phoenix, Scottsdale presented the right combination of factors, including population growth and proximity to medical facilities. The city has several large clinics and hospitals, including the Mayo Clinic, Banner, and Honor Health. In Phoenix, which is only thirteen miles from Scottsdale, the Mayo Clinic of North Phoenix is in the process of expanding its patient-centered model of care and development of a transformative biotechnology corridor.

"We decided that Scottsdale would be the right location for us to open our doors and continue on our mission to improve how medical professionals are recruited, hired, and retained," says Adagio. "With our decades of consulting expertise in everything from healthcare to management, we feel ready to cultivate opportunities in Scottsdale and beyond."

Adagio will prioritize working with regional healthcare clients to find solutions to staffing shortages often experienced at medical facilities. "We also would like to help reduce the need for traveling nurses and to assist our clients with attracting and retaining more long-term staff," Adagio says.

The company remains focused on improving patient care and streamlining healthcare administration. "Our main goals are to pinpoint any issues our clients may be having and to create detailed, actionable plans to solve them," Adagio states. "By optimizing their operations, we aim to help everyone - including doctors, patients, and staff - to experience the benefits of a medical facility that operates to its fullest potential."

Adagio Healthcare Consulting Group was founded by Dr. Alena Fuchs DHA, MSN, RN to help transform America's healthcare industry. Adagio's team of industry professionals are working to improve daily processes for doctors, patients, and intermediaries. Through strategic changes, Adagio is eliminating outdated procedures from medical facilities and improving the overall care of patients.

