Hangzhou, China--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2022) - Xinhua Daily Telegraph has proudly announced that it has successfully co-organized the South-China Culture Heritage and Development (Deqing) Forum on September 8th, 2022, at the bank of Mogan Mountain. The forum was co-sponsored by Xinhua Daily Telegraph, Propaganda Department of Huzhou Municipal Committee and Deqing County Government. Deqing County's "South-China Source" Cultural Research Center was unveiled, and more than ten experts and scholars from Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Fudan University, Shanghai Jiaotong University, Zhejiang University and other institutions exchanged views on the origin of South-China culture.





"To study Jiangnan culture, regional human geography should be grasped," said Ge Jianxiong, a Senior Professor at Fudan University, while sharing his thoughts at the forum. "Hangjiahu, where Deqing is located, is a transitional zone between hills and plains and when people chose to settle down in the early days, they chose such a place with the advantages of hills and plains," he added.

According to Professor Ge, many early sites are also located in these areas, where rich resources provide a fairly rich material foundation for the development of economy and culture. He also added that it is even more necessary for the people to continue to carry forward, inherit and develop South-China culture in a down-to-earth manner on the basis of the heritage left by history.

"In recent years, there are more and more academic institutions studying South-China culture and I believe that today, we should look at Jiangnan culture in the context of globalization, not just as a historical thing, but also as a contribution to human civilization," said Professor Liu Shilin, Dean of Urban Science Research Institute of Shanghai Jiaotong University. Professor Liu also believes that under the background of the global ecological crisis and the intensification of social contradictions, the original and carried cultural wisdom of the Chinese nation, including Jiangnan culture, can make it possible to build an inclusive and sustainable production and life style.

The Head of Deqing Country Wang Bo, while representing the local government said that the government is implementing the 'Source Culture' traceability project. He also said that the administration will focus on building a comprehensive exhibition area of "Source Culture" in the South of the Yangtze River by integrating the functional carriers of urban culture, such as county museums and archaeological sites parks, etc.

Deqing has a superior geographical location, natural endowment, and profound cultural heritage, where famous mountains, wetlands and ancient towns converge. The area also has the ability to prevent wind, make jade, cast swords, make porcelain, raise pearls, repair history and compose poems.

