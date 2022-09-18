Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Arbitrage Token (RBTR) on September 15, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the RBTR/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





By developing an arbitrage platform, Arbitrage Token (RBTR) enables users to use a native arbitrage engine to find and exploit arbitrage opportunities across cryptocurrency platforms. Its native token RBTR has been listed on LBank Exchange at 20:00 (UTC+8) on September 15, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Arbitrage Token

Arbitrage is the simultaneous purchase and sale of the same asset in different markets to profit from tiny differences in the asset's listed price. It exploits short-lived variations in the price of identical or similar financial instruments in different markets or various forms. The Arbitrage Token (RBTR) is a platform created for users to arbitrage and profit from it.

Market imbalances can be exploited to make risk-free profits, however, while many users are trying to exploit arbitrage opportunities, they can lose money if they are not fast or sophisticated enough. And sometimes the price difference is so low that users should have a lot money to make a meaningful profit, not to mention that they have to handle low liquidity in exchanges.

To lower these risks, users should use computer applications to do the arbitrage for them. This is why Arbitrage Token has been developed, a platform where users can use a native arbitrage engine to find and exploit arbitrage opportunities across cryptocurrency platforms. And to use the arbitrage engine, users need to have the platform's native token, RBTR.

The "Exchange Arbitrage" of the platform has two options that users can choose from, including a Web 2.0 arbitrage that will only exploit the opportunities in centralized exchanges, and a Web 3.0 option that will only look for imbalances in decentralized exchanges. To get an arbitrage signal and its respective details, users should spend 1 RBTR token, and after that, they will be provided with the arbitrage details.

Alternatively, traders can use monthly, quarterly, or lifetime subscription plans and use the platform for free after the subscription. Users can exploit these opportunities both manually and buy RBTR's trading engine. If the users choose manual arbitrage, they will be provided with the details and do the arbitrage manually. But if they choose an automatic arbitrage, the trading engine will take care of everything, and after the arbitrage is done, the user will be provided with the arbitrage results.

About RBTR Token

The RBTR is the native token of the Arbitrage Token platform for users to use a native arbitrage engine to find and exploit arbitrage opportunities across cryptocurrency platforms. It's supported in both Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 platforms, and users must pay 1 RBTR token to see each arbitrage trade signal.

Based on BEP-20, RBTR has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 15% is allocated to founders and team, 10% is provided for private sale, 20% is provided for public sale, another 20% is allocated for platform rewards and profits, 25% goes into the liquidity pool, and the rest 10% is allocated for airdrops and staking rewards.

The RBTR token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 20:00 (UTC+8) on September 15, 2022, investors who are interested in the Arbitrage Token investment can easily buy and sell RBTR token on LBank Exchange right now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

