Her Forward is the latest addition and consists of a magazine covering women's success stories around the globe. "Her Forward is our most recent project and I believe our team has the right set of unique skills and expertise to make a strong impact in this industry. We're quite excited for what awaits ahead," said Peres. The publication will mainly focus on entrepreneurs and leaders working in STEM and tech-based industries and will empower women aiming to launch their own businesses and succeed in their careers. Peres believes that supporting women working in these industries is crucial in the creation of a more equal society and will benefit all communities at large.

Concerning the other publications, Breaking 9 To 5 focuses on the latest news relating to entrepreneurship and travel, Peres Daily covers US-based national and international trending news stories, while Israel Now is a platform publishing articles related to current events in Israel and the Jewish world.

These publications were created using resources and infrastructure from Scale My Publication, a startup managed by Michael Peres that creates, manages, and scales news publications in preparation for seed funding or early exit. Their services include server management, web development, search engine optimization, content development, and journalist recruitment.

About Michael Peres (Mikey Peres)

Michael Peres is a serial-entrepreneur, software engineer, journalist, tech-investor, and author. Peres leverages his expertise to advise entrepreneurs towards developing a mindset to build, grow and scale businesses. He is also the author of The Road Less Traveled, a book that provides insight for aspiring entrepreneurs by documenting the obstacles he faced, how he overcame them, and how others can develop the critical skills needed to take charge of their own future.

