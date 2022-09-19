Aquagem Technology Limited: Combat Energy Crisis: Aquagem Brings the Ultimate Energy-Efficient InverSilence Tech for Pool

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquagem, the forerunner of inverter pool pumps, demonstrates how its InverSilence technology brings the ultimate energy-efficient pool solution.





Under severe energy crisis, the UK's electricity price witnessed a 54% increase in the year to July. Even worse, it will rise 80% starting in October, the UK's regulator Ofgem said on August 26, 2022. The crisis is not unique to the UK only. Most people around the world have suffered ever-increasing electricity bills. To help tackle energy crisis, Aquagem develops the InverSilence tech, contributing to a more energy-saving pool.

InverSilence Technology: The Ultimate Solution to a 15 Times Energy-Efficient Pool

InverSilence tech is self-developed by Aquagem in order to provide the most silent and energy-saving solutions for pool pumps.

Combining intelligent algorithms and novel designs, InverSilence tech developed three innovations:

Full Inverter Drive, as the core technology of InverSilence tech, steplessly adjusts the pump running speed between 30%-100% capacity, allowing pool owners to operate their pump for a longer period at lower speeds without wasting energy, which is impossible for single-speed pumps.

Special Volute Hydraulic System has a compact structure and robust hydraulic power, providing more turbulence-free flow with much less noise compared with diffuser vane.

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor ensures the pump more energy-efficient and durable than asynchronous motors. Aquagem's motor efficiency class reaches more than IE4, far higher than IE3 efficiency level European Commission Regulation requires for pool pumps.

Empowered by InverSilence tech, Aquagem's InverPro inverter pool pump saves up to 15 times more energy and performs 30 times quieter than traditional single-speed pumps. It could help a 50m³ pool owner save 8176 kWh of electricity, and €2371 per year.

Inverter Technology: The Future of Pool Pumps

Although single-speed pool pumps are by far the world's most widely-used pumps, they are gradually being phased out due to big noise and severe energy waste. The United States Department of Energy even banned the manufacture of single-speed pumps starting July 19th, 2021.

Driven by carbon neutrality and sustainable development, single-speed pumps will one day be entirely replaced by inverter pumps. Inverter technology has become an irresistible future trend for pool pumps.

About Aquagem

Aquagem, as the creator of InverSilence technology and world's first inverter pool pump manufacturer, has been striving to provide the most energy-efficient and quietest pool solutions to global customers for more than 20 years.

Bin Chen

+86-18028625782

marketing@aquagem.com.cn

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XyJoHuzQsQU