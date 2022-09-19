Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 19.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Aktie ausgebrochen und Unterstützung erfolgreich getestet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 923889 ISIN: US48203R1041 Ticker-Symbol: JNP 
Tradegate
16.09.22
20:09 Uhr
27,430 Euro
-0,140
-0,51 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
JUNIPER NETWORKS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JUNIPER NETWORKS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,53027,64018.09.
27,45527,68516.09.
PR Newswire
19.09.2022 | 04:04
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Black Box Limited: Black Box Recognized as Juniper Mist AI-Driven Enterprise Partner of the Year; and Overall Enterprise Partner of the Year by Juniper Networks

SINGAPORE, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Box Limited (formerly AGC Networks Ltd), (BSE: BBOX) (NSE: BBOX), a trusted IT solutions provider, today announced that it has been recognized as JuniperMist AI-Driven Enterprise Partnerof the Year (National Level) and overall Enterprise Partner of the Year (National Level) by Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, at the annual Juniper India Partner conference.

Black_Box_Logo

Partner of the Year Awards are part of the Juniper Partner Advantage Program (JPA). The 2022 program not only recognizes partners for their outstanding performance, but also focuses on partner development through specializations, certification and Enterprise Plus and Deal Registration programs that aim to drive opportunity in the AI-Driven Enterprise.

This recognition for Black Box comes close on the heels of the partnership with Juniper Networks being elevated to the highest level of the Juniper Partner Advantage Program 2022, Elite Plus, earlier in the year.

For Black Box customers, the awards represent the company's focused and persistent approach in aligning to the customer organization's requirements of being an end-to-end solution integrator with the ability to provide customized, best-in-class and transformational solutions. This award is an affirmation of Black Box investing in technical resources to create competent champions equipped with training and industry-recognized certifications.

Jayantha Prabhu, Head of India & SAARC Business, Black Box (India), commented, "These awards are a recognition of our focused approach in working closely with a partner like Juniper to deliver network experiences tailored around our customer's requirements of technology solutions and services to transform the customer's digital enterprise."

"We are committed to creating value for our customers in their digital transformation journey through investing in relevant certifications. With our presence and exposure across 35+ countries, we can implement global best practices in local markets," said Bhavin Barbhaya, Vice President - Strategic Alliances (APAC), Black Box. "These awards are a testimony of our dedicated efforts in delivering business outcome for customers with our technology partners such as Juniper Networks," Barbhaya continued.

Harshavardhan Kathaley, Director - Commercial & Partner Sales, India & SAARC, Juniper Networks, commented, "Black Box and their tenacious dedication towards delivering experience-first networking for our end users have been an integral part of our growth momentum. We are delighted to recognize Black Box as our Juniper Mist AI-Driven Enterprise Partner of the Year and our overall Enterprise Partner of the Year, and to recognize them for the successes they have delivered alongside us across India."

About Black Box:

Black Box is a trusted IT solutions provider delivering cutting-edge technology solutions and world-class consulting services to businesses around the globe. For more information, log on to www.blackbox.com

Black Box and the Double Diamond logo are registered trademarks of BB Technologies Inc.

Forward-looking statement

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1813231/Black_Box_Logo.jpg

JUNIPER NETWORKS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.