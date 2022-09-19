'Try Everything' is a global festival that brings together different players in the startup ecosystem, such as startups and large/medium-sized firms. Recently, the officials announced the event date from September 21 to 23rd at Seoul's Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP).

Seoul, South Korea--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2022) - Try Everything 2022, a global startup festival, brings together different players in the startup ecosystem, such as startups, large/medium-sized firms, investors, and business accelerators from all over the world. In the recent development, the officials of the festival announced the date of the upcoming festival that it is to be held over three days from Wednesday, September 21, to Friday, September 23rd, at Seoul's Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP).





Try Everything



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8621/137396_image1.jpg

The event, held by the Seoul Metropolitan Government every September since 2020, aims to revitalize the city's startup ecosystem. This year's event plans to focus on the city's efforts to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and open innovation between large/medium-sized companies and startups to accelerate and secure future growth drivers within the context of the 4th Industrial Revolution.

Furthermore, 'Try Everything 2022' is a global startup festival for those who challenge themselves toward limitless possibilities. Try Everything 2022 is a program that transcends limits and changes the world with various attempts.

Sebastien Borget and Tyler Cowen have been confirmed as the keynote speakers for 'Try Everything 2022' to be held starting on September 21 (Wed) and will offer global insights to revitalize Seoul's startup ecosystem.

'Try Everything 2022' will include more than 40 programs, such as contests, special lectures, and seminars to expand global market entry by Korean startups and revitalize Seoul's startup ecosystem. This year's festival will also feature participation by a wide range of international organizations in Korea and startup ecosystem experts from Korea and overseas.

Pre-registration for participation for 'Try Everything 2022' through the website (www.tryeverything.or.kr) has been commenced since August 23, 2022.

About Try Everything 2022'

'Try Everything 2022' is a Global Startup Festival held over three days from Wednesday, September 21, to Friday, September 23rd, 2022. Try Everything 2022 serves as a foothold for mutual growth between large/medium-sized firms and startups.

In addition, the festival officials also announced the Seoul Open Innovation Vision for win-win growth between large/medium-sized companies and startups and establishing a private sector-led startup ecosystem.

About Sebastien Borget:

The founder of the startup The Sandbox has created a new digital economy ecosystem under the theme of looking for ways to achieve cooperation, such as through the provision of interoperability and open access to information and technology between private firms, cities, and countries.

About Tyler Cowen:

The author of 'Big Business' and 'The Great Stagnation' and an economics professor at George Mason University will give global insights to boost Seoul's startup ecosystem. The world-renowned economist was dubbed 'America's hottest economist' by Bloomberg Businessweek.

For further information, intending participants can visit the festival's official website.

Media Details:

Company Name: Try Everything

Contact person: Lim Jae-geun

Website: https://tryeverything.or.kr/

Email: ask@tryeverything.or.kr

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/137396