As India's first crypto coin, GanderCoin (GAND) is designed to re-structure traditional payment methods and introduce a completely new form of payment to the cryptocurrency industry. Its native coin GAND has been listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on September 14, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing GanderCoin

GanderCoin is a futuristic peer-to-peer-based digital currency, launched in the market as India's first and foremost digital coin, designed to re-structure traditional payment methods, with a vision of replacing the centralized hierarchies in the transaction process, which means online payments can be transmitted directly from peer to peer without passing through any centralized body.

GanderCoin network is connected through dispersed 'nodes' that verify the legitimacy of a new block, before connecting it to the chain. The network timestamps and transactions are processed by hashing them into a continuing chain of hash-based proof-of-work, establishing an irreversible record.

Developed with the safest hash function called Scrypt Algorithm, GanderCoin has a higher level of security. This password-based function helps crypto data remain safe, secured, and locked for others. It uses an append-only data structure, which means new transactions and data can be added but not deleted. This operation creates a permanent record of data and transactions between parties.

The network of GanderCoin can handle millions to billions of transactions per second, enables immediate micropayments by enabling extraordinarily low transaction and settlement fees off-blockchain. And despite the technology being very private, the blockchain network delivers unparalleled transparency in the case of its completely auditable and accurate record of transactions.

GanderCoin provides blockchain security to reduce the risks of fraud and cyberattacks, assurance services, cybersecurity frameworks, and best practices are incorporated.

About GAND Coin

GAND is the native coin of the GanderCoin ecosystem, it serves three distinct purposes, which include governance over the network, bonding and staking. The total supply of GAND is 220 million (i.e. 220,000,000) coins, of which 64.8% is provided for launchpad sale, 14.8% is provided for product development, 10.2% is allocated to the team, 4.5% is provided for airdrops, and the rest 5.7% is allocated for the community.

The GAND coin has been listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on September 14, 2022, investors who are interested in the GanderCoin investment can easily buy and sell GAND coin on LBank Exchange right now.

