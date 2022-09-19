Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Solas (SOLAS) on September 15, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SOLAS/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





Combining healthcare and blockchain, Solas (SOLAS) creates a smart healthcare network where users can achieve higher accessibility and safer and consistent data management. It's native token SOLAS has been listed on LBank Exchange at 17:00 (UTC+8) on September 15, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Solas

Solas is a project to create a blockchain-based smart healthcare network. Personal health record (PHR) data is a key part of the solar ecosystem. it collects medical data managed by existing medical institutions through consultation and DPHR (Decentralized Personal Health Record) through DID (Decentralized Identifiers), reducing mutual information asymmetry through data, and allowing access and sharing of medical and health records.

As a platform based on DID, Solas allows users to create their own DPHR to achieve higher accessibility and safer and consistent data management. Solas ecosystem users can save healthcare data records in an optimized blockchain, and can use blockchain technology to ensure data quality without the intervention of others. The service provider or consumer who uploaded the data will create the transaction.

Through Solas ecosystem, users can manage their data and be compensated with SOLAS token when providing their healthcare data and information to other parties. Those health care data can be bought or sold on DPHR Marketplace, which is composed of the interface on the supplier's side and the interface on the demander's side. After registering healthcare data with the market through the blockchain, the supplier can approve or refuse the demander to access and use the data.

About SOLAS Token

SOLAS is the native token of the Solas project. It's a medium for interaction among ecosystem participants used to encourage participants to actively input data, pay data use fees, arbitrate the cost of disputes, pay for services provided, and guarantee the performance of contracts.

Based on ERC-20, SOLAS has a total supply of 5 billion (i.e. 5,000,000,000) tokens, of which 20% is provided for ecosystem, 35% is provided for sale, 10% will be used for marketing, 10% is allocated to the team, 10% is reserved, 10% is allocated for reward, and the rest 5% is allocated to partners.

The SOLAS token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 17:00 (UTC+8) on September 15, 2022, investors who are interested in the Solas investment can easily buy and sell SOLAS token on LBank Exchange right now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

