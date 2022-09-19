Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2022) - Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) (OTC Pink: REGRF) (FSE: RT5A) ("Graph" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Niftable Inc. ("Niftable"), has launched its third charity focused NFT.

Niftable in collaboration with Station Gallery has dropped Station Gallery's next NFT named "Kaleidoscope". The NFT is a limited edition (only 500 mints available) priced at approximately CAD$50 each mint.

The Kaleidoscope was an illustration produced by an aspiring artist, Michaela Rae. Michaela Rae is an emerging young artist in the Durham Region. Michaela has been connected to Station Gallery since she was young, which inspired her love of the arts. Michaela Rae explores her creativity by exploring using different mediums and styles in innovative ways.

"Station Gallery presents so many great opportunities to young artists. It is an excellent community for artists to grow and share their work. I am so excited to be working with Niftable and Station Gallery for my first NFT. Kaleidoscope is intended to be perceived uniquely, taking on a new perspective each time its viewed", said Michaela Rae.

Note the link below for details:

Crypto and credit card can be made thru Opensea at:

https://opensea.io/collection/station-gallery-kaleidoscope

"Station Gallery is extremely excited to work with artist Michaela Rae and Niftable on our first NFT - adding another layer to SG's constantly evolving works of art. As a not-for-profit organization, Station Gallery is always looking for dynamic ways to raise funds and support artists. Michaela Rae and Niftable have brought forth a new opportunity for growth and we cannot wait to see where this venture takes us and Michaela Rae's future as an artist", said Natasha Downes, Executive Director of Station Gallery.

"We are excited to launch another charity focused NFT. We are proud supporter of Station Gallery as they provide art and culture to kids, youth, adults and families of all ages. We continue to believe NFTs are a great new way for charities to fundraise", said Paul Haber, CEO of the Company.

About Graph Blockchain

Graph Blockchain provides shareholders with exposure to various areas of Decentralized Finance (DeFi). Focusing on altcoins through its wholly owned subsidiaries Babbage Mining Corp., a Proof of Stake ("POS") miner, and Beyond the Moon Inc. an IDO focused company, Graph gives investors exposure to the vast emerging market of cryptocurrencies with the significant technological disruption and potential gains altcoins represent. In addition, through its investment in New World, Graph is providing its shareholders with exposure to rapidly growing and emerging NFT market. Additional information on the Company is available at www.graphblockchain.com.

