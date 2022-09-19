Anzeige
Montag, 19.09.2022
WKN: A1CV94 ISIN: AU000000DLC0 Ticker-Symbol: WMR 
Frankfurt
14.02.22
20:00 Uhr
0,005 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
MOAB MINERALS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
MOAB MINERALS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
2020 BULKERS
2020 BULKERS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
2020 BULKERS LTD8,300-5,14 %
BANCA CARIGE SPA0,7760,00 %
MOAB MINERALS LIMITED0,0050,00 %
SCHRODERS PLC29,6000,00 %
SECURITAS AB6,664-16,70 %
STREAMIFY AB0,1180,00 %
