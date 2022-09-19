Reiki Healing Store, an online jeweler that specializes in affordable, quality Reiki jewelry, has released a new collection.

Wilmington, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2022) - Reiki Healing Store's new collection is centered around the healing power of chakra and features rainbow gemstones and colorful semi-precious stones in red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, and violet that emulate and harness the energy of the seven main chakras. Their new Reiki-inspired range includes rings, necklaces, bracelets, and earrings.

The launch of Reiki Healing Store's new chakra gemstone collection coincides with the increasing popularity of alternative medicine. Recent reports point to an all-time high interest in crystals, mindfulness practices, reiki, and chakra healings in the United States, owing to the more stressful and secular modern life.

While many American consumers are now harnessing the healing and energetic properties through crystals in their homes, the online store also wants to give them an opportunity to wear powerful spiritual jewelry.

One popular item in their new rainbow chakra gemstone collection is the 'Magic Ring.' This sterling silver ring features seven round natural stones in the colors of the chakra in a timeless band setting. The store believes that, when worn, the ring can help to create a deep sense of relaxation and calm in the body, remove energy blockages, and bring the body into harmony and balance.

Among the new pieces is also the 'Rainbow Pendant Crystal Chakra Rock Necklace.' This one-of-a-kind piece features a central 4cm drop pendant, crafted from a single raw rainbow quartz stone and wire wrapped in a gold alloy chain. The purpose of this item is to energize wearers, boost their confidence levels and bring them protection from bad karma.

Reiki Healing Store also uses powerful stones like hematite in pieces like 'Magic Magnetic Hematite Health Bracelet.' Its 'Blue Color Fashion Moon Star Magic Earrings' channel the timeless spiritual iconography of the moon and the stars.

Reiki Healing Store is a US-based online store that has had over 620,000 customers since it began selling affordable spiritual jewelry over 20 years ago.

