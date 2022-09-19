The PV plant is the sixth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has launched a tender for the construction of a 900 MW solar facility about 50km south of the city of Dubai. The solar park is the sixth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. The huge project is intended to have 5 GW of solar and concentrating solar power (CSP) capacity upon completion in 2030. The utility said the selected developer will build and operate the plant on an independent power project (IPP) basis. The deadline to submit project proposals ...

