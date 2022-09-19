Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has opened a new office in Brussels, Belgium, and made several senior-level appointments.

Louis du Ché has been named to the role of Country Manager for Belgium. Louis joined BHSI in 2019 as Head of Property, France, and will retain that position as well.

Frederic de Blieck has joined BHSI as Head of Executive Professional Lines in Belgium. He comes to BHSI with more than 20 years of experience, most recently as Head of Financial Lines, Belgium and Luxembourg, at another global insurer.

Bram Boets has joined as Head of Property in Belgium. He has more than a decade of experience spanning both the underwriting and brokerage sides of the business, most recently as Senior Manager, Property, at a global brokerage firm in Brussels.

David Bogaert has joined as Head of Customer Broker Engagement in Belgium. He has 20 years of industry experience and was most recently Head of Distribution, Belgium, at another global insurer.

Koen Dupont has joined as Head of Casualty in Belgium. He has more than two decades of experience at brokerages and insurers and was most recently Head of Casualty, France, Belgium and Luxembourg at another global insurer.

"With the opening of our newest office in Belgium, we continue to enhance our ability to serve customers and brokers throughout Europe and deliver BHSI's certainty and CLAIMS IS OUR PRODUCT philosophy," said François-Xavier d'Huart, Head of France Belgium, BHSI. "Already we have assembled a highly experienced leadership team in Belgium, headed by Louis as Country Manager. This excellent team will spearhead our efforts to further build our team, our broad range of products, and our customer and broker relationships in this key market."

All of these BHSI leaders will be based at BHSI's new office, which is located at 54 Avenue Herrmann-Debroux, 1160 Auderghem, Belgium.

