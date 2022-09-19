EQS-News: Aggregate Holdings SA
/ Key word(s): Agreement
Aggregate Holdings signs lease agreement for 5D cinema in Berlin's "Fürst" project for 2,300 sqm
Berlin, 19 September 2022 - Aggregate Holdings has signed a 2,300sqm lease in Kurfürstendamm's Fürst project for a 5D Cinema with City Leisure Group ("CLG"), a leading provider of 5D attractions. This will be CLG's first experience space in Germany, known for its immersive and tailored experience. The concept "Fly over Germany", a ride on three floors with around 2,300 square metres, is expected to attract around 500,000 visitors per year. Together with the Komödie am Kurfürstendamm and a modernised exhibition concept of the "Story of Berlin" museum, this will create an attractive cultural and entertainment offer for Berliners and visitors to Fürst.
The Fürst project is excellently located on one of Berlin's busiest and most prominent streets, Kurfürstendamm, benefitting from a prime location as well as a unique footprint as a mixed-use quarter. It has a gross construction area of approximately 183,000 sqm, and net lettable are of more than 109,000 sqm of predominantly office and co-working spaces with the remaining area including hotels, restaurants, retail, offices, lifestyle and art, among other things.
"The Fürst combines office, hotel, restaurant, retail, cultural, entertainment, fitness and childcare uses with excellent accessibility. In total, around 3,500 people will be able to work there. A new platform is being created where outstanding culture, retail and entertainment will bring people together in one of the best locations in the whole of Berlin," explains Cevdet Caner, CEO of Aggregate Holdings SA, owner of the Fürst project.
"With Fürst, we are very pleased to have found an ideal location in Germany for our internationally successful concept. As a capital steeped in history, Berlin fascinates visitors from all over the world. This unique real estate project, with its unparalleled mix of offerings, and the prominent location directly on the famous Kurfürstendamm boulevard excited us," adds Magnus Magnusson, CEO of City Leisure Group.
Contact
Dr Christoph Walther, Consigliere Consult
Xander Heijnen, Consigliere Consult
19.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aggregate Holdings SA
|Rue Antoine Jans 10
|1820 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|ISIN:
|LU1922424012
|WKN:
|A2PAUX
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Stuttgart; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1444871
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1444871 19.09.2022 CET/CEST