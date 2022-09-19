EQS-News: Aggregate Holdings SA / Key word(s): Agreement

Aggregate Holdings signs lease agreement for 5D cinema in Berlin's 'Fürst' project for 2,300 sqm



19.09.2022 / 10:06 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Aggregate Holdings signs lease agreement for 5D cinema in Berlin's "Fürst" project for 2,300 sqm Fürst: gross floor area 183,000 sqm and more than 109,000 sqm of rental space

90 percent of the total project completed by the end of 2023

Fürst combines Grade A office space with retail, hospitality, entertainment, lifestyle and history Berlin, 19 September 2022 - Aggregate Holdings has signed a 2,300sqm lease in Kurfürstendamm's Fürst project for a 5D Cinema with City Leisure Group ("CLG"), a leading provider of 5D attractions. This will be CLG's first experience space in Germany, known for its immersive and tailored experience. The concept "Fly over Germany", a ride on three floors with around 2,300 square metres, is expected to attract around 500,000 visitors per year. Together with the Komödie am Kurfürstendamm and a modernised exhibition concept of the "Story of Berlin" museum, this will create an attractive cultural and entertainment offer for Berliners and visitors to Fürst. The Fürst project is excellently located on one of Berlin's busiest and most prominent streets, Kurfürstendamm, benefitting from a prime location as well as a unique footprint as a mixed-use quarter. It has a gross construction area of approximately 183,000 sqm, and net lettable are of more than 109,000 sqm of predominantly office and co-working spaces with the remaining area including hotels, restaurants, retail, offices, lifestyle and art, among other things. "The Fürst combines office, hotel, restaurant, retail, cultural, entertainment, fitness and childcare uses with excellent accessibility. In total, around 3,500 people will be able to work there. A new platform is being created where outstanding culture, retail and entertainment will bring people together in one of the best locations in the whole of Berlin," explains Cevdet Caner, CEO of Aggregate Holdings SA, owner of the Fürst project. "With Fürst, we are very pleased to have found an ideal location in Germany for our internationally successful concept. As a capital steeped in history, Berlin fascinates visitors from all over the world. This unique real estate project, with its unparalleled mix of offerings, and the prominent location directly on the famous Kurfürstendamm boulevard excited us," adds Magnus Magnusson, CEO of City Leisure Group. Contact

Benjamin Lee, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +352 20 30 14 60

Mob: +44 7415 121218

b.lee@aggregateholdings.com



Boris Lemke, Investment Director

Tel: +352 20 30 14 60

Mob: +44 7943 025474

b.lemke@aggregateholdings.com Dr Christoph Walther, Consigliere Consult

Mob: +49 151 12241630

christoph.walther@consigliere-consult.com Xander Heijnen, Consigliere Consult

Mob: +49 172 811 9728

xander.heijnen@consigliere-consult.com

About Aggregate Holdings

Aggregate Holdings SA ("Aggregate") is a predominantly German-focused real estate investment company, with significant presence also in Portugal. As at FY 2021, the company had €7.9bn of assets and a project portfolio with €9.9bn Gross Development Value. In its Build & Hold division, Aggregate owned Quartier Heidestrasse, the largest mixed use real estate development project in central Berlin with c.297,000 sqm of gross floor area ("GFA"), Fuerst, the prime commercial asset located on Kurfuerstendamm in central Berlin with c.183,000 sqm of GFA, and Walter and Green Living projects in Berlin with a combined GFA of c.634,000 sqm. Aggregate also owns in its Build & Sell division VIC Properties, the largest real estate developer in Portugal with c.570,000 sqm of GCA and €3.1bn Gross Development Value. Additionally, Aggregate holds a c.6% strategic stake in Adler Group SA, among other investments.

19.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

