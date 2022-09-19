Make The Stop, an online health and beauty store, launched a new range of pet care essentials.

Lanham, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2022) - Make The Stop's newly launched collection includes accessories and devices to help cat and dog owners simplify their pet care routines, such as food dispensers, grooming accessories, and tools for easier cleanup.





One of the latest additions to the store's collection is the Portable Silicon Manual Dog Paw Cleaner Cup. Available in two colors, pink and blue, the new product is a practical accessory that is easy to take on a walk or a trip. For fast cleaning, the dog's paw needs to be inserted into the cup with a small quantity of water. The cup contains soft bristles that are manually rotated with a twist of the cup's handle.

"The gentle silicone bristles on the paw cleaner help loosen dirt and mud from the dog's paws," said a company spokesperson. "Keep the mess outside - not in the car or home."

The newly launched collection also features the Interactive Pet Toy IQ Treat Ball Food Dispenser. The dome-shaped ball has a transparent lid and can be filled with small treats. The toy releases the food as the dog or cat plays with it, stimulating healthy exercise and keeping the pet occupied. Another benefit of the device is that it prevents the pet from eating the treats too fast, improving digestion.

Another popular new product is the Pet Pooper Dispenser Waste Picker. This small, lightweight plastic device allows the dog owner to easily pick up waste from all surfaces using only one hand. The new picker can be attached to the dog's leash and also contains a folding bin that can increase its capacity for larger amounts of waste.

Other useful pet care items in the new collection include a food scoop with an electronic scale for accurately measuring the pet's food portion, a folding hammock pet carrier seat bag, suitable for both small and large breeds, pet nail clippers, dog clothes, and more. Customers can also browse a wide range of health and beauty accessories, as well as home and kitchen devices.

A company spokesperson stated, "Make The Stop has taken the necessary quality assurance of all products as well as monitoring a high level of customer service. Our goal is to make our customers happy with our products and services."

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://makethestop.com

Contact Info:

Name: Martin Bishop

Email: mlbishop@makethestop.com

Organization: Make the Stop

Address: 9907 Wood Spring Terrace, Cbu Wg7 Slot 4, Lanham, MD 20706, United States

Website: https://makethestop.com

