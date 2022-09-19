Netcetera, a global software company and expert for secure and convenient digital payment solutions, has been welcomed as a Digital First partner by Mastercard. Engage, Mastercard's global partner network offers customers access to a network of qualified technology and fintech partners that can quickly deploy Mastercard Digital First solutions. These solutions, including Netcetera's secure payment products, enable fully digital payment experiences for consumers.

Digital payment is everywhere: in web stores, apps, and at the checkout with your smartphone. And consumer demand for digital experiences is growing. With its digital-first strategy for customer journeys in different industries, Netcetera has been catering to this trend for more than 25 years. Hence, the Mastercard Engage Digital First partnership was a logical step to further accelerate digital transformation in payment and banking. With its secure payment solutions, Netcetera enables its customers to provide entirely digital and seamless experiences for consumers.

Mastercard is powering consumer choice by building a robust network of qualified enablers that can help our customers quickly launch digital products from the ground up with their engage program. Netcetera is pleased to be chosen to join this growing network as a qualified partner.

This is another example of the successful cooperation between Netcetera and Mastercard to provide secure and frictionless payments worldwide. In August 2020 they launched the 3DS PSD2 testing platform for merchants together and in 2021 added the testing platform for issuers.

About Netcetera

Netcetera is a global software company with cutting-edge IT products and individual digital solutions in the areas of secure digital payment, financial technologies, media, transport, healthcare and insurance. More than 2,500 banks and issuers, and 160,000 merchants rely on the digital payment solutions and globally certified 3-D Secure products of the market leader for payment security. The owner-managed company covers the entire IT lifecycle, from ideation and strategy to implementation and operation. The balanced combination of the latest technologies and proven standards ensures investment security, from large-scale projects to innovative start-ups. Founded in 1996, Netcetera is a holding company with around 1,000 employees and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, with locations across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Further information on netcetera.com and LinkedIn.

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

Follow us on Twitter @MastercardEU @MastercardNews, join the discussion on the Beyond the Transaction Blog and subscribe for the latest news on the Engagement Bureau

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005353/en/

Contacts:

Media

Netcetera

Angelika Seiler

Head of Content

angelika.seiler@netcetera.com

+41 44 297 58 09