The 5th Edition of the 'Leaders In Islamabad' Business Summit was held on August 17-18, 2022 at the Serena Hotel in Islamabad organized by the Nutshell Conferences Group and Martin Dow Group.

The global business event with the theme of 'Imagineering the Future' attracted the top business minds, speakers, and delegates from across the world.

Oscar Wendel, Partner, METAL International, addressed the panel discussion on 'Innovating for Growth'.

Islamabad, Pakistan--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2022) - LIIBS (Leaders In Islamabad' Business Summit) recently organized its fifth edition of the endeavour in August 2022 in Islamabad. From local leaders to global experts, government and political dignitaries, tech gurus, entrepreneurs, and niche business fraternity from across the globe gathered to interact, network, and collaborate.

The Finance Minister Miftah Ismail inaugurated the ceremony as the Chief Guest. Several leaders joined the conference virtually as well. Apart from global business intelligentsia, regional leadership teams of MNCs (telecom, pharmaceutical, FMCG, engineering, consulting, media) attended the event.

"Imagineering the Future' - Discussing Future And Innovation

The event had several renowned speakers from the world business diaspora. It focussed on discussions and panels to share the best practices and insights, brainstorm on challenges, and visualize the future roadmap with creative and innovative strategies.

The two-day summit saw more than 30 distinguished panelists from diverse niches, industries, and business ideologies. More than 1,000 local and global business delegates from a wide range of verticals like economics, public and private healthcare, investments, digital space, innovation, and more attended the mega event.

The primary agenda encompassed discussions and finding solutions for 'smarter, simple ways of doing things' as said by Oscar Wendel, who addressed a panel on 'Innovation for Growth'.

LIIBS 2022 was a progressive conclave of national and international business leaders, innovators, economists, entrepreneurs, thought leaders, government officials, policymakers, investors, and many more.

METAL International - Meeting The World At LIIBS 2022

Oscar Wendel, a partner at METAL International, attended the summit as a Speaker and addressed a panel discussion on innovation. He spoke about how 'innovation' is not just about doing things in a new complex way, but rather doing it in 'smarter ways using resources better - doing more with less'. He emphasized that obstacles for incumbents are opportunities for innovative startups to jump in and be more competitive.

METAL International (Media, Entertainment, Technology and Arts Leaders), founded by Ken Rutkowski, is where thought leaders and innovators from different niches interact and exchange ideas, wisdom, and insights. It helps their personal and professional growth by sharing intellect and information. They aim to support and grow individuals and businesses through curated information from people across the globe. Virtual forums help to facilitate the flow of expertise and opinions to connect an individual to the larger ecosystem.

Before moving to the Middle East in 2008, Oscar Wendel was the Senior Content Manager of Global Events at the Financial Times in London, a contributing editor of Construction Week, and an op-ed writer for Bloomberg BusinessWeek. His book Bargepole Management was described as 'something of a rare gem' by Forbes Middle East. His current role in the team organising GITEX Global (October 10 - 14 at Dubai World Trade Centre) is to bring the best minds in the world to come together to explore innovation and technology.

'Innovation Growth'- Highlights of The Panel Discussion

Ralph Simon, CEO of Mobilium, gave the opening presentation and key speakers included the Ministers of Finance and Climate change, a Professor from Oxford University, and representatives from the World Economic Forum.

Sajjeed Aslam, the Regional Lead of Public Affairs Asia Pacific, ACCA, moderated the panel. He stressed that "innovation is about a mindset and culture that needs to be nurtured. How can culture and design in an organisation or at a country level help us to innovate and execute strategy better?"

In response to his question on how innovation and growth are related, Wendel mentioned that, "the essence of growth is creating more value in the marketplace that is transacted which is often lost in buzzwords."

On the aspect of how a country and culture can impact and promote economic growth, Wendel mentioned that education is a priority. He added, "A large part of education is learning how to think, and how best to think about innovation is learning how to be open and adapt to change. Innovation in practice requires discipline, it is not just knowing the better way of doing something, it's also having the stamina to stick to it and achieve incremental improvements over long periods. This is also about education, learning how to think, planning long-term, and seeing the bigger picture."

He also highlighted the opportunities at the GITEX Global conference scheduled in Dubai, where a global audience will explore technological innovation across industry sectors and creative economies including music, fashion and film.

View highlights from the panel: Innovating for Growth in Islamabad 2022 https://youtu.be/zGbLiZ6GG1M

Watch the full Summit: https://bit.ly/LIIBS2022playlist

