Danavation expands on previous hardware store success with additional installation of Digital Smart Labels into the Kemptville Building Centre Ltd. ("KBC")

KBC is a major building material supplier for the region of Kemptville, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2022) - Danavation Technologies Corp. (CSE: DVN) (OTCQB: DVNCF) ("Danavation" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based Internet of Things (IoT) technology company and provider of micro e-paper displays, is pleased to announce that we have secured an installation of Digital Smart Labels into KBC, a regional hardware / building supply centre operating independently within the Kemptville region of Ontario. We anticipate commencing this installation by the end of September, 2022 with the location expected to be fully operational shortly thereafter.

As an independently operated store under a national building material brand, KBC's installation was driven by the store management's desire to save costs associated with both labour and pricing errors which must be rectified and honoured at the till. In addition, KBC's point-of-sale (POS) system is one that Danavation has worked with previously, which will result in a seamless integration. By automating pricing and product details while also enhancing inventory management, our Digital Smart Labels allow store professionals to focus on client interactions rather than performing manual shelf pricing updates. In retail locations that feature a sizeable number of products on the shelves, our Digital Smart Labels offer an efficient and long-life solution with a clear return on investment over time.

"Working with KBC to install our Digital Smart Labels into their location represents a win-win for both parties," said John Ricci, CEO of Danavation. "Not only does KBC stand to benefit from a more efficient method of updating pricing on literally thousands of items, but the integration with their existing POS offers a better way to track, record and update inventory. We look forward to monitoring KBC's success and to hearing feedback from sales associates who can focus on assisting customers and are no longer tasked with manual price updates."

About Danavation

Danavation Technologies Corp. is a Canadian-based, Internet of Things (IoT) technology company, providing micro e-paper displays to organizations across North America. The Company's Digital Smart Labels, powered by IoT automation technology and software Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), enables companies across various sectors to automate labelling, price, product, and promotions in real-time, enhancing data accuracy and improving performance by removing high labour costs and low productivity associated with traditional labour-intensive workflows. By empowering the adoption of smart retail, smart cities and industry 4.0, our goal is to create a sustainable and profitable business for shareholders while advancing sound environmental, social and governance practices, including by significantly reducing paper usage. Danavation has introduced its solution to retailers across North America, including big box and boutique grocers, while also targeting new markets including healthcare providers, manufacturing, and logistics companies. Learn more about the background of Danavation and our vision for the future on our website. As well, follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube for more updates on how we are transforming the retail landscape.

