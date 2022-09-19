Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list GTGOLD Protocol (GTG) on September 19, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GTG/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on September 19, 2022.





Combining innovative technologies based on blockchain, AI, and cloud computing, GTGOLD Protocol (GTG) is here to provide a transparent gold distribution ecosystem with a variety of digital financial services. Its native token GTG will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on September 19, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing GTGOLD Protocol

The GTGOLD Protocol provides a platform for trading in the gold market through blockchain, artificial intelligence and cloud computing technologies. It also makes the distribution process stable, contributes to the nurturing of gold-related businesses, and allows individuals to trade gold easily. Through these innovative technology applications, it provides a functional and profitable business model, allowing its native token holders to minimize the associated costs.

The GT-Digital Asset Platform of GTGOLD Protocol is a platform that supports seamless use of various assets and points in heterogeneous multimedia based on GTG utility token. It offers efficient digital asset management, fast and secure transactions, and easy trading of digital products.

There're 4 key services that GTGOLD Protocol aims to provide, including digital voucher, digital code, shopping mall, and gold auction. Digital Gold Vouchers based on physical gold can be provided to allow users to make transactions, purchases, and exchanges between individuals and businesses. And by applying Digital Codes to various objects and sounds, GTGOLD Protocol can provide authenticity certification and various digital contents.

The GTGOLD Convergence Shopping Mall is a new type of social communication platform using new IT technologies such as artificial intelligence. It's planned to be expanded by applying VR and XR technologies, which are core technologies of metaverse. Additionally, the Gold Auction service offered by GTGOLD Protocol will appraise the gold and diamonds owned by users and allow them to be traded in the form of an auction

Furthermore, there're also NFT and DeFi services such as staking and gold index provided by GTGOLD Protocol, offering users more unique investment opportunities. With all these services, GTGOLD Protocol will provide a transparent gold distribution ecosystem by combining innovative technologies such as gold vouchers and digital codes based on blockchain, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing.

About GTG Token

GTG is the utility token of the GTGOLD Protocol, which is used by participants in the GTGOLD Jewelry ecosystem and operated for value sharing and win-win of the project. It is used for membership registration and paying for fees in convergence shopping mall, and purchasing/selling digital gold vouchers.

Based on ERC-20, GTG has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 10% is provided for private investor, 3% will be used for marketing, 4% is allocated for the foundation, another 4% is provided for partners, 15% is allocated for the ecosystem, 5% is allocated to the core team, 4% is provided for advisors, 15% will be used for R&D, 10% is reserved, and the rest 30% is allocated for staking rewards.

The GTG token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on September 19, 2022, investors who are interested in the GTGOLD Protocol investment can easily buy and sell GTG token on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

