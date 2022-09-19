Anzeige
WKN: A2P361 ISIN: AU0000017535 Ticker-Symbol: 4W0 
Frankfurt
19.09.22
08:15 Uhr
0,039 Euro
+0,002
+5,48 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
TEMPUS RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEMPUS RESOURCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
19.09.2022 | 13:08
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tempus Resources Ltd: Tempus Intersects up to 1,572 G/T Gold at Elizabeth Project

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2022 / Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus" or "the Company") (ASX:TMR, TSX.V:TMRR, OTC:TMRFF) is pleased to announce assay results for drill-holes EZ-22-04 to EZ-22-10 completed at the Elizabeth Gold Project in early June. All seven holes reported today targeted the extension of the Blue Vein gold mineralisation.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Assay results have been received for the next seven drill-holes of the 2022 drilling campaign at the Elizabeth Gold Project (drill-holes EZ-22-04 through EZ-22-10)
  • Drill-hole EZ-22-09 returned 'bonanza' grades including the best intersection ever encountered at Elizabeth Gold Project, with high grade assays over widths of up to 1.05 metres in multiple intersections including:
    • 310.72g/t gold over 1.05 metres from 105.12 metres including
      • 1,572g/t gold over 0.20 meter from 105.12 meters
  • Drill-hole EZ-22-07 also returned a 'bonanza' grade intersection of 48.6g/t gold over 0.23 metres from 170.17 metres
  • Drill-hole EZ-22-09 intersected the Blue Vein approximately 15 metres below the previously reported EZ-22-03 (containing multiple high-grade zones 523 g/t over 0.42 metres, 32.7 g/t over 0.45m and 7.4 g/t over 1.73m) showing continuity of the high-grade zone vertically
  • All seven drill-holes intersected Blue Vein gold mineralisation multiple times demonstrating potential for multiple stacked high-grade vein mineralisation within the wider Blue Vein structure
  • These holes also confirm the known high and 'bonanza' grades for Blue Vein along a strike length of 100 metres, comparing very favourably to the strike extent of the high-grade chutes on Southwest Vein of approximately 80 metres combined, which contained almost 70% of the historical mineral resource for Elizabeth
  • 30 drill-holes have been completed in this program since drilling commenced in late-May, with 20 holes currently pending assay

Tempus Resources, President and CEO, Jason Bahnsen, commented "Assays announced today confirm the presence of more high and bonanza grade gold in the Blue Vein. The visible gold observed in the core for drill-hole #9, as reported on 7 July, has assayed approximately 50oz of gold per tonne over 0.20 metres, our highest grade intersection from the project to date. This drill hole intersected the vein approximately 15 metres below the previously announced EZ-22-03 drill hole, showing vertical continuity of the high grade zone. All seven drill holes reported today intersected the Blue Vein at multiple points further supporting the model for stacked vein mineralisation throughout the Blue Vein structure."

Drilling to date shows that the Blue Vein is not a single structure. Each of the drill-holes being reported today (EZ-22-04 to EZ-22-10) successfully hit Blue Vein gold mineralisation in multiple sub parallel closely spaced intersections demonstrating the potential for multiple stacked high-grade gold vein mineralisation within a wider Blue Vein structure.

The Blue Vein was discovered in late-2021 (EZ-21-12 including 1.0m at 33.7g/t gold), with assay results now received for 10 holes in 2022 plus 7 holes in 2021 for a total of 17 drill-holes intersecting the Blue Vein to date (including six holes with 'bonanza' grade intersections, i.e., greater than 1oz per tonne), high-grade gold mineralisation has now been defined over a strike length of over 100 metres and a vertical distance of up to 15 metres. The 2022 drilling is testing the Blue Vein structure over a total strike length of approximately 400 metres.

The location of the EZ-22-09 drill hole is approximately 15 metres vertically below the previously reported Drill-hole EZ-22-03 Blue Vein intersection contained very high grade zones over widths of up to 1.7 metres in multiple intersections including:523.0g/t gold over 0.42 metres from 96.91 metres, and 32.7g/t gold over 0.45 metres from 124.02 metres,(including:133.0g/t gold over 0.11m from 124.02 metres), and 7.4g/t gold over 1.73 metres from 164.41 metres, (including: 17.4g/t gold over 0.73m from 165.41 metres).

Table 1 -Elizabeth Ez-22-04 to EZ-22-10 Significant Intersections

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

True Thickness (m)*

Gold Grade

Vein

EZ-22-04

353.8

354

0.2

0.17

1.25

Blue Vein

EZ-22-05

44.5

45.2

0.7

0.595

11.20

Blue Vein

and

56.8

57

0.2

0.17

1.38

Blue Vein

and

84.65

85.55

0.9

0.765

1.33

Blue Vein

and

98

99

1.0

0.85

2.62

Blue Vein

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

True Thickness (m)*

Gold Grade

Vein

EZ-22-06

40.2

40.9

0.7

0.595

1.91

Blue Vein

and

47.8

48.15

0.35

0.2975

1.17

Blue Vein

and

153.35

155

1.65

1.4025

1.71

Blue Vein

Including

154.15

155

0.85

0.7225

2.79

Blue Vein

EZ-22-07

164.6

164.92

0.32

0.272

1.45

Blue Vein

and

165.66

165.79

0.13

0.1105

7.30

Blue Vein

and

170.17

170.4

0.23

0.1955

48.60

Blue Vein

EZ-22-08

120.6

121

0.4

0.34

0.49

Blue Vein

EZ-22-09

105.12

106.17

1.05

0.89

310.72

Blue Vein

including

105.12

105.32

0.20

0.17

1,572

Blue Vein

105.32

106.17

0.85

0.72

13.95

Blue Vein

and

161.13

162.00

0.87

0.74

2.68

Blue Vein

and

356.19

358.38

2.19

1.86

0.41

SW Vein

Including

356.19

356.70

0.51

0.43

1.05

SW Vein

EZ-22-10

193.1

194.75

1.65

1.40

0.61

Blue Vein

Including

193.98

194.23

0.25

0.21

0.997

Blue Vein

*true thickness is estimated using a multiplier of 0.85.
**The Company considers anything over 0.2 g/t gold as significant.

Image 1: Blue Vein drill-hole EZ-22-09 core with assay results overlain

Tempus Resources Ltd, Monday, September 19, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1 - Elizabeth plan view showing 2022 drill-hole locations

Tempus Resources Ltd, Monday, September 19, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 2 - Elizabeth Blue Vein long section (looking northwest)

Tempus Resources Ltd, Monday, September 19, 2022, Press release picture

This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Directors of Tempus Resources Limited.

Competent Persons Statement

Information in this report relating to Exploration Results is based on information reviewed by Mr. Sonny Bernales, who is a Member of the Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia (EGBC), which is a recognised Professional Organisation (RPO), and an employee of Tempus Resources. Mr. Bernales has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined by the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, and as a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI43-101. Mr. Bernales consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.

For further information:

TEMPUS RESOURCES LTD
Melanie Ross - Director/Company Secretary Phone: +61 8 6188 8181

About Tempus Resources Ltd

Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus") is a growth orientated gold exploration company listed on ASX ("TMR") and TSX.V ("TMRR") and OTCQB ("TMRFF") stock exchanges. Tempus is actively exploring projects located in Canada and Ecuador. The flagship project for Tempus is the Blackdome-Elizabeth Project, a high grade gold past producing project located in Southern British Columbia. Tempus is currently midway through a drill program at Blackdome-Elizabeth that will form the basis of an updated NI43-101/JORC resource estimate. The second key group of projects for Tempus are the Rio Zarza and Valle del Tigre projects located in south east Ecuador. The Rio Zarza project is located adjacent to Lundin Gold's Fruta del Norte project. The Valle del Tigre project is currently subject to a sampling program to develop anomalies identified through geophysical work.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Tempus's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but are not limited to, the ability of Tempus to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Tempus to control or predict, that may cause Tempus' actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the quarter and nine months ended March 31, 2022 dated May 16, 2022 filed on SEDAR. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although Tempus believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements.

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Tempus does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to Tempus or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

Neither the ASX Exchange, the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Appendix 1

Table 1:Drill Hole Collar Table

UTM

UTM
Hole ID

Target

Easting (NAD83

Northing (NAD83

Elevation (m)

Length (m)

Azimuth

Dip

Z10)

Z10)
EZ-21-01

SW Vein

531203

5653771

2400

105

121

-52

EZ-21-02

SW Vein

531203

5653771

2400

132

146

-55

EZ-21-03

SW Vein

531203

5653771

2400

111

158

-47

EZ-21-04

SW Vein

531203

5653771

2400

135

168

-58

EZ-21-05

SW Vein

531078

5653776

2400

561

123

-48

EZ-21-06

SW Vein

531078

5653776

2400

255

110

-55

EZ-21-07

SW Vein

531203

5653771

2400

126

115

-75

EZ-21-07b

SW Vein

531203

5653771

2400

186

115

-75

EZ-21-08

SW Vein

531195

5653839

2427

231

115

-68

EZ-21-09

SW Vein

531200

5654020

2330

360

120

-48

EZ-21-10

SW Vein

530953

5653772

2390

354

127

-50

EZ-21-11

SW Vein

530953

5653772

2390

381

136

-50

EZ-21-12

SW Vein

530953

5653772

2390

375

125

-45

EZ-21-13

SW Vein

530919

5653596

2300

261

94

-45

EZ-21-14

SW Vein

530919

5653596

2300

261

108

-55

EZ-21-15

SW Vein

530919

5653596

2300

330

100

-55

EZ-21-16

SW Vein

530919

5653596

2300

330

83

-48.5

EZ-21-17

SW Vein

530919

5653596

2300

414

98

-63

EZ-21-18

SW Vein

530919

5653596

2300

351

128.5

-63

EZ-21-19

SW Vein

530953

5653772

2390

417

129

-58

EZ-21-20

SW Vein

530849

5653432

2260

300

129

-45

EZ-21-21

East Veins

531695

5653463

2120

357

90

-45

EZ-21-22

SW Vein

531195

5653839

2427

188

75

-45

EZ-21-23

SW Vein

531695

5653463

2120

165

91

-45

EZ-21-24

Blue Vein

530953

5653772

2390

219

84

-54

EZ-21-25

Blue Vein

530953

5653772

2390

201

105

-58

EZ-21-26

Blue Vein

530953

5653772

2390

198

95

-45

EZ-21-27

Blue Vein

530953

5653772

2390

195

150

-60

EZ-21-28

No.9 Vein

530953

5653772

2390

321

300

-55

Table 1: Drill Hole Collar Table

UTM

UTM
Hole ID

Target

Easting (NAD83

Northing (NAD83

Elevation (m)

Length (m)

Azimuth

Dip

Z10)

Z10)
EZ-22-01

Blue Vein

530953

5653772

2400

222

130

-65

EZ-22-02

Blue Vein

531203

5653772

2400

225

108

-65

EZ-22-03

Blue Vein

531203

5653772

2400

198

95

-50

EZ-22-04

Blue Vein

531200

5653774

2393

375

290

-55

EZ-22-05

Blue Vein

531130

5653775

2398.5

156

280

-45

EZ-22-06

Blue Vein

531130

5653775

2398.5

237

290

-55

EZ-22-07

Blue Vein

531130

5653775

2398.5

216

298

-45

EZ-22-08

Blue Vein

531039

5653887

2422

201

135

-50

EZ-22-09

Blue and SW Vein

530953.1

5653772

2392

468

100

-53

EZ-22-10

Blue Vein

530953.1

5653772

2392

210

95

-65

EZ-22-11

Blue Vein

531039

5653887

2422

207

110

-60

EZ-22-12

Blue Vein

531039

5653887

2422

216

85

-50

EZ-22-13

Blue Vein

531039

5653887

2422

251

123

-65

EZ-22-14

Blue Vein

531004

5653896

2428

249

140

-65

EZ-22-15

Blue Vein

531004

5653896

2428

156

130

-65

EZ-22-16

Blue Vein

531004

5653896

2428

242

120

-65

EZ-22-17

Blue Vein

531004

5653896

2428

250.7

160

-65

EZ-22-18

Blue Vein

531004

5653896

2428

258

150

-65

EZ-22-19

No.9 Vein

531041

5653893

2422

201

284

-63

EZ-22-20

No.9 Vein

531041

5653893

2422

270

284

-67

EZ-22-21

No.9 Vein

531041

5653893

2422

216

294

-63

EZ-22-22

No.9 Vein

531041

5653893

2422

183

274

-63

EZ-22-23

No.9 Vein

531041

5653893

2422

201

264

-63

EZ-22-24

Main & West Vn

531347

5653777

2378

405

100

-45

EZ-22-25

No.9 Vein

531039

5653888

2422

181

254

-63

EZ-22-26

No.9 Vein

531039

5653888

2422

201

244

-63

EZ-22-27

No.9 Vein

531038

5653891

2422

201

308

-63

EZ-22-28

No.9 Vein

531038

5653891

2422

234

318

-63

EZ-22-29

SW Vein

531136

5653860

2422

246

111

-48

EZ-22-30

SW Vein

531136

5653860

2422

83

111

-55

Table 2: Significant Interval Table

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

True Thickness (m)

Gold Grade

MET Screen Grade

Vein

EZ-21-01

94.00

96.60

2.60

2.21

4.60

5.12

SW Vein

and

83.50

84.00

0.50

0.43

20.50

pending

SW Vein

EZ-21-02

102.40

109.00

6.60

5.61

8.40

pending

SW Vein

including

105.40

106.50

1.10

0.93

46.30

pending

SW Vein

EZ-21-03

88.60

95.00

6.40

5.44

7.22

pending

SW Vein

including

89.30

91.90

2.60

2.21

11.80

pending

SW Vein

and

90.00

91.30

1.30

1.11

19.80

pending

SW Vein

and

34.70

35.20

0.50

0.43

3.15

pending

SW Vein

EZ-21-04

122.00

126.00

4.00

3.40

31.20

34.40

SW Vein

including

123.00

124.50

1.50

1.28

52.10

68.30

SW Vein

including

124.00

124.50

0.50

0.43

72.00

87.30

SW Vein

EZ-21-05

134.00

135.00

1.00

0.85

1.38

Not Preformed

7 Vein

217.55

218.25

0.70

0.59

1.74

1.67

SW Vein

and

256.00

256.50

0.50

0.43

1.03

0.89

SW Vein

and

554.85

555.35

0.50

0.43

0.24

Not Preformed

West Vein

EZ-21-06

134.50

136.00

1.50

1.28

1.10

1.71

7 Vein

and

245.00

246.00

1.00

0.85

2.05

2.45

SW Vein

EZ-21-07

Hole lost

EZ-21-07B

40.10

41.10

1.00

0.85

4.88

Not Preformed

7 Vein

and

51.50

52.20

0.70

0.60

9.06

Not Preformed

7 Vein

and

160.00

165.75

5.75

4.89

0.53

0.70

SW Vein

EZ-21-08

196.25

202.40

6.15

5.23

0.65

0.66

SW Vein

and

226.60

227.10

0.50

0.43

1.54

1.85

SW Vein

EZ-21-09

58.60

59.10

0.50

0.43

0.31

Not Preformed

Blue Vein

and

270.90

272.90

2.00

1.70

2.56

Not Preformed

SW Vein

and

355.88

357.00

1.12

0.95

0.85

Not Preformed

SW Vein

EZ-21-10

223.00

223.50

0.50

0.43

4.04

Not Preformed

7 Vein

and

347.70

349.20

1.50

1.28

0.22

0.21

SW Vein

EZ-21-11

326.90

327.40

0.50

0.43

0.55

0.44

SW Vein

EZ-21-12

117.80

118.80

1.00

0.85

47.6

33.7

Blue Vein

and

130.70

131.20

0.50

0.43

26.4

Not Preformed

Blue Vein

and

163.90

164.40

0.50

0.43

5.50

8.41

Blue Vein

and

344.90

347.00

2.10

1.79

0.78

1.22

SW Vein

EZ-21-13

230.70

232.60

1.90

1.62

0.76

0.71

SW Vein

EZ-21-14

224.00

224.90

0.90

0.77

1.63

1.15

SW Vein

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

True Thickness (m)

Gold Grade

MET Screen Grade

Vein

EZ-21-15

318.40

320.80

2.40

2.04

0.31

Not Preformed

SW Vein

including

320.30

320.80

0.50

0.43

1.14

Not Preformed

SW Vein

EZ-21-16

305.00

306.90

1.90

1.61

0.55

Not Preformed

SW Vein

EZ-21-17

171.00

171.50

0.50

0.43

0.14

0.57

SW Vein

and

204.00

204.60

0.60

0.51

0.53

Not Preformed

SW Vein

and

254.60

256.85

2.25

1.91

1.40

1.58

7 Vein

and

350.13

350.75

0.62

0.53

1.01

Not Preformed

SW Vein

and

379.47

382.00

2.53

2.15

0.63

0.64

SW Vein

EZ-21-18

299.50

299.90

0.40

0.34

1.53

Not Preformed

SW Vein

EZ-21-19

127.50

128.00

0.50

0.43

4.52

Not Preformed

Blue Vein

and

129.00

130.50

1.50

1.28

4.25

Not Preformed

Blue Vein

and

167.80

168.70

0.90

0.76

4.50

6.14

Blue Vein

and

351.80

354.90

3.10

2.63

0.34

Not Preformed

SW Vein

EZ-21-20

NSI**

EZ-21-21

184.00

186.00

2.00

1.70

1.03

Not Preformed

unknown

and

263.45

264.30

0.85

0.72

1.34

Not Preformed

unknown

EZ-21-22

175.55

176.70

1.15

0.98

1.60

2.50

SW Vein

EZ-21-23

145.00

149.10

4.10

3.48

1.11

1.83

SW Vein

including

147.50

148.20

0.70

0.59

1.08

4.98

SW Vein

EZ-21-24

139.80

141.00

1.20

1.02

0.58

0.58

Blue Vein

and

181.70

182.65

0.95

0.81

0.85

0.84

Blue Vein

EZ-21-25

111.00

113.70

2.70

2.30

13.4

Not Preformed

Blue Vein

including

111.50

112.00

0.50

0.43

71.3

Not Preformed

Blue Vein

EZ-21-26

121.45

122.70

1.25

1.06

9.13

Not Preformed

Blue Vein

including

121.45

121.70

0.25

0.21

45.1

Not Preformed

Blue Vein

and

159.06

160.25

1.19

1.01

1.35

1.45

Blue Vein

EZ-21-27

152.20

153.60

1.40

1.19

12.1

14.31

Blue Vein

including

152.20

153.20

1.00

0.85

16.3

19.19

Blue Vein

and

157.00

157.40

0.40

0.34

1.27

1.28

Blue Vein

EZ-21-28

245.60

246.85

1.25

1.06

0.67

Not Preformed

No.9 Vein

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

True Thickness (m)

Gold Grade

MET Screen Grade

Vein

EZ-22-01

123.90

124.70

0.80

0.68

2.07

2.07

Blue Vein

and

125.90

126.00

0.10

0.08

3.82

3.82

Blue Vein

and

161.42

161.82

0.40

0.34

2.25

2.25

Blue Vein

EZ-22-02

147.65

147.83

0.18

0.15

6.88

6.88

Blue Vein

and

185.25

185.85

0.60

0.51

1.89

1.89

Blue Vein

EZ-22-03

96.91

97.33

0.42

0.36

2.05

523.00

Blue Vein

and

124.02

124.47

0.45

0.38

32.66

Not Preformed

Blue Vein

including

124.02

124.13

0.11

0.09

130.00

133.00

Blue Vein

and

164.41

166.14

1.73

1.47

7.41

Not Preformed

Blue Vein

including

165.41

166.14

0.73

0.62

17.40

Not Preformed

Blue Vein

EZ-22-04

353.8

354

0.2

0.17

1.25

Not Preformed

Blue Vein

EZ-22-05

44.5

45.2

0.7

0.595

11.20

Not Preformed

Blue Vein

and

56.8

57

0.2

0.17

1.38

Not Preformed

Blue Vein

and

84.65

85.55

0.9

0.765

1.33

Not Preformed

Blue Vein

and

98

99

1

0.85

2.62

Not Preformed

Blue Vein

EZ-22-06

40.2

40.9

0.7

0.595

1.91

Not Preformed

Blue Vein

and

47.8

48.15

0.35

0.2975

1.17

Not Preformed

Blue Vein

and

153.35

155

1.65

1.4025

1.71

Not Preformed

Blue Vein

Including

154.15

155

0.85

0.7225

2.79

Not Preformed

Blue Vein

EZ-22-07

164.6

164.92

0.32

0.272

1.45

Not Preformed

Blue Vein

and

165.66

165.79

0.13

0.1105

7.30

Not Preformed

Blue Vein

and

170.17

170.4

0.23

0.1955

48.60

Not Preformed

Blue Vein

EZ-22-08

120.6

121

0.4

0.34

0.494

Not Preformed

Blue Vein

EZ-22-09

105.12

106.17

1.05

0.89

322.54

310.72

Blue Vein

including

105.12

105.32

0.20

0.17

1,654

1,572

Blue Vein

105.32

106.17

0.85

0.72

9.25

13.95

Blue Vein

and

161.13

162.00

0.87

0.74

2.68

Not Preformed

Blue Vein

and

356.19

358.38

2.19

1.86

0.41

Not Preformed

SW Vein

Including

356.19

356.70

0.51

0.43

1.05

Not Preformed

SW Vein

EZ-22-10

193.1

194.75

1.65

1.40

0.61

Not Preformed

Blue Vein

Including

193.98

194.23

0.25

0.21

0.997

Not Preformed

Blue Vein

*true thickness is estimated using a multiplier of 0.85. The Company considers anything over 0.2 g/t gold as significant.
**no significant intervals

Appendix 2: The following tables are providedto ensure compliance with the JORC Code (2012) requirements for the reporting of Exploration Results for the Elizabeth - Blackdome Gold Project

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Tempus Resources Ltd, Monday, September 19, 2022, Press release picture

Tempus Resources Ltd, Monday, September 19, 2022, Press release picture

Tempus Resources Ltd, Monday, September 19, 2022, Press release picture

Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results
(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Tempus Resources Ltd, Monday, September 19, 2022, Press release picture

Tempus Resources Ltd, Monday, September 19, 2022, Press release picture

Tempus Resources Ltd, Monday, September 19, 2022, Press release picture

Tempus Resources Ltd, Monday, September 19, 2022, Press release picture

Tempus Resources Ltd, Monday, September 19, 2022, Press release picture

SOURCE: Tempus Resources Ltd



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/716403/Tempus-Intersects-up-to-1572-GT-Gold-at-Elizabeth-Project

TEMPUS RESOURCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
