Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2022) - Mr. Chad Williams announces the acquisition of 20,733,334 units ("Units") of Blue Thunder Mining Inc (TSXV: BLUE) ("Blue" or the "Company") at a price of $0.015 per Unit by way of non-brokered private placement for an aggregate subscription price of C$311,000.01 (the "Private Placement").

Each Unit consists of one Common Share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable to purchase an additional share of the Company at a price of C$0.05 for a period of three years, subject to early acceleration in certain conditions.

Immediately prior to the closing of the Private Placement, Mr. Williams held 8,018,786 Common Shares, 1,514,310 Warrants and 3,210,509 Options of the Issuer, representing approximately 5.71% of the outstanding issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis or 8.77% on a partially diluted basis (assuming the exercise of all of 1,514,310 Warrants and 3,210,509 Options owned by Mr. Williams).

Immediately following the closing of the Private Placement, Mr. Williams owns, beneficial ownership of, or control and direction over:

(a) 28,752,120 common shares, representing approximately 16.54% of the Issuer's issued and outstanding common shares; (b) 22,247,644 Warrants and 3,210,509 stock options, which, together with the 28,752,1206 Common Shares represent approximately 27.20% of the number of the Issuer's issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis (assuming only the exercise of the 22,247,644 Warrants and 3,210,509 stock options held by Mr. Williams).

Mr. Williams acquired the securities described herein for investment purposes and may increase or decrease his beneficial ownership of securities of the Company from time to time depending on market conditions and/or other relevant factors.

A copy of the early warning report to be filed by Mr. Williams in connection with the Private Placement described above will be available on SEDAR under the Company's profile.

For further information, please contact:

Chad Williams

2704, 401 Bay Street,

Toronto M5H 2Y4 Ontario

Tel: 416 642-1807

info@bluethundermining.com

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/137611