Nocera, Inc. to Soft Open its Seafood Porridge Business at Ning Xia Night Market

This new business unit on track to achieve at least $10 million for full fiscal year 2023

TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2022 / Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA) ("Nocera" or the "Company"),a fully integrated sustainable seafood company focusing on manufacturing and operating land-based Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS), announced today its seafood porridge bowl will be launched at Ning Xia Night Market with a soft open on September 26, 2022.

The Company's has selected a location in Nan Kang District of Taipei City for its flagship bento box store to serve grilled eel rice and its super value bento boxes. The target opening date of flagship bento store is October 31, 2022.

Ningxia Night Market is one of the oldest night markets in Taipei it also has a long history behind it. It was a park back in the Japanese colonial period, a round shaped park with trees and benches. With food stands started to gather inside the park, the food culture here started to prosper.

Jeff Cheng, Nocera's CEO, commented, "Unadon or eel rice bowl is a dish originating in Japan. It is a large bowl filled with steamed white rice and topped with fillets of eel grilled in a style known as kabayaki, similar to teriyaki. The fillets are glazed with a sweetened soy-based sauce, called tare and caramelized, preferably over charcoal fire. The eels are raised by Nocera and local fish farmers in Kouhu township of Yunlin County. The water temperature is kept above 18? all year round, and the water quality is very suitable for eel growth. The eel produced here is not only fresh and tender, but also rich in EPA, DHA and collagen. It has rich nutritional value and is consumed to restore energy and good health. We expect the rollout of eel rice and bento boxes with future franchise plans to bring in more than $10 million of revenue for 2023."

Nocera (NASDAQ: NCRA) is a fully integrated sustainable seafood company that provides land-based recirculation aquaculture systems (RAS) for both fresh and saltwater fish and invests in fish farms by building high-tech RASs. The Company's main business operation consists of the design, development, and production of large-scale RAS fish tank systems, (aquaculture) for fish farms along with expert consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture facilities and operators. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.nocera.company.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, forecast, intend, may, plan, project, predict, should, will" and similar expressions as they relate to Nocera are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the company's control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. Nocera is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

