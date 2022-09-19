INNIO completes journey from silver to platinum status in less than 2 years from first rating with EcoVadis

EcoVadis platinum rating extends the previous gold medal rating of INNIO's Jenbacher brand to the entire INNIO Group, including Jenbacher and Waukesha product lines worldwide

EcoVadis platinum medal is further validation of INNIO's commitment to its ESG reporting transparency and sustainability practices

INNIO today announced that EcoVadis has awarded the INNIO Group, including its Jenbacher and Waukesha product lines, with a platinum medal as part of its sustainability performance rating, placing INNIO in the top 1% of all businesses evaluated by EcoVadis. This platinum award reflects demonstrated improvements and contributions towards sustainable growth in the past year, with notable score improvement in Environment, and Sustainable Procurement and continued strong performance in Labor Human Rights and Ethics categories.

"I am extremely proud that INNIO has been awarded the EcoVadis platinum medal. After having already been ranked number one globally amongst companies with the lowest risk within the machinery industry by Sustainalytics, EcoVadis now places us among the top 1% of all evaluated businesses worldwide. This demonstrates INNIO's commitment to empowering the net zero transition while ensuring that our employees are fully engaged at the workplace and providing continuous support through our diversity and inclusion efforts," said Olaf Berlien, president and CEO of INNIO.

EcoVadis' annual assessment focuses on 21 issues grouped into themes that include: environment, labor human rights, ethics, sustainable procurement, and a dedicated scorecard on carbon. These criteria are based upon international sustainability standards, including the Global Compact Principles, the International Labour Organization Conventions, and the Global Reporting Initiative standard. The platinum medal rating reflects INNIO's continued commitment to its sustainability efforts in 2022. INNIO's accomplishments included the following:

Innovating in technology and connected environmental goals and ambitions;

Standardizing and enhancing non-financial disclosures and receiving 3 rd party ESG assurance;

party ESG assurance; Improving carbon intensity from internal operations in line with set goals and ESG strategy;

Maintaining detailed and transparent records in health and safety, human capital, procurement processes, materials and waste management, and circularity;

Innovating products and digital solutions leading to decarbonization.

About INNIO

INNIO is a leading energy solution and service provider that empowers industries and communities to make sustainable energy work today. With our product brands Jenbacher and Waukesha and our digital platform myPlant, INNIO offers innovative solutions for the power generation and compression segments that help industries and communities generate and manage energy sustainably while navigating the fast-changing landscape of traditional and green energy sources. We are individual in scope, but global in scale. With our flexible, scalable, and resilient energy solutions and services, we are enabling our customers to manage the energy transition along the energy value chain wherever they are in their transition journey.

INNIO is headquartered in Jenbach (Austria), with other primary operations in Waukesha (Wisconsin, U.S.) and Welland (Ontario, Canada). A team of more than 3,500 experts provides life-cycle support to the more than 54,000 delivered engines globally through a service network in more than 80 countries.

INNIO's ESG Risk Rating places it number one of more than 500 worldwide companies in the machinery industry assessed by Sustainalytics.

For more information, visit INNIO's website at www.innio.com. Follow INNIO on Twitter and LinkedIn.

