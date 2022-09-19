Initiative is part of company's ongoing COLORFUL COMMUNITIES program

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that its New Paint for a New Start initiative, part of the company's COLORFUL COMMUNITIES program, transformed 36 schools worldwide during July and August 2022. More than 1,000 PPG volunteers and community partners took part in the initiative, dedicating 6,400 hours to transform classrooms and learning spaces for more than 23,000 students and educators.

PPG provided more than $1 million in support to recipient schools through the New Paint for a New Start projects, which included educational supplies for several schools and a total of 3,400 gallons (12,870 liters) of PPG paint products. Using PPG's color expertise, each project aimed to create engaging spaces for students to learn and grow.

"Our volunteers harnessed the power of our paint to help classrooms become colorful, engaging and vibrant environments and to create bright new starts for students in our communities," said Henrik Bergström, PPG vice president, Architectural Coatings, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Australia and New Zealand, and New Paint for a New Start executive champion. "Thank you to all the PPG volunteers who participated in and led projects. We are PPG Proud of the lasting impact New Paint for a New Start will make in the lives of students."

Examples of projects around the world include:

Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship in PPG's global headquarters community of Pittsburgh, PA: Students returning for the 2022-23 school year were greeted with colors that spark engagement.

Istituo d'Istruzione Superiore "L. Cobianchi" in Verbania, Italy: More than 2,000 students found science inspiration in their newly revitalized chemistry area.

TEDA No.1 Kindergarten in Tianjin, China: Young students at the school were welcomed by the completely transformed exterior of their school building.

Ciudad de Brasilia school in Santiago, Chile: A nature-themed mural and new, brightly colored spaces were inspired by a student's artwork.

"We're proud to have created revitalized spaces to celebrate students and educators and help students feel excited, supported and ready to learn," said Malesia Dunn, executive director, PPG Foundation and Corporate Global Social Responsibility. "As students and teachers embrace in-person learning after the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, we know that color can enhance learning and create spaces where they feel comfortable and encouraged."

The Colorful Communities program, PPG's signature initiative for supporting communities, aims to protect and beautify the neighborhoods where PPG operates around the world. Through the Colorful Communities program, PPG's committed volunteers contribute their time and PPG paint products to help transform community assets from painting classrooms, to bringing color to a maternity ward and redesigning a playground. Since 2015, PPG has completed nearly 400 Colorful Communities projects, impacting more than 7.4 million people in 42 countries.

PPG's global community engagement efforts and the PPG Foundation aim to bring color and brightness to PPG communities around the world. We invested $13.3 million in 2021, supporting hundreds of organizations across more than 40 countries. By investing in educational opportunities, we help grow today's skilled workforce and develop tomorrow's innovators in fields related to coatings and manufacturing. Plus, we empower PPG employees to multiply their impact for causes that are important to them by supporting their volunteer efforts and charitable giving. Learn more at communities.ppg.com.

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for nearly 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $16.8 billion in 2021. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

