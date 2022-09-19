TIP Group is ranked number 1 out of 355 companies in its inaugural ESG rating, within the transportation industry as rated by Sustainalytics, a leading independent ESG analytics firm.

Bob Fast, President and CEO of TIP Group: "It fills us with pride to say that TIP Group is now an externally verified industry leader in sustainability. This outstanding result bears testament to our successful approach to sustainability for generations to come.

To achieve this ranking we started by identifying areas in which we can make the biggest impact like offering zero and low emission vehicles to our customers or utilizing telematics data to enable our customers to run their fleets more efficiently.

This was followed by executing on our targets such as becoming a carbon neutral organization according to international goals.

Our ambition is to leverage our position as an industry leader to enable our partners to turn the green transition into a success.

The key results of the Sustainalytics rating in a nutshell are:

TIP Group was awarded an overall score of 7.2 which corresponds to the lowest risk categorized as "negligible risk"

We ranked #1 out of 355 companies within our Transportation industry

We ranked 37 among all 14,656 assessed companies globally

Only a few weeks after publication of TIP Group's first ever sustainability report and having successfully linked sustainability KPIs to its revolving credit facility earlier this year, this rating constitutes another milestone in its EHS ambitions

TIP Group is still in an early phase of its sustainability journey and will continue to play our part in being a leading driver of sustainability in the transport industry.

About Sustainalytics

Sustainalytics provides high-quality, analytical environmental, social and governance (ESG) research, ratings and data to institutional investors and companies. Sustainalytics has a robust research process led by over 500 research analysts that is data-driven and encourages issuer feedback.

Sustainalytics covers more than 20,000 companies in 172 countries with its ESG risk ratings.

About TIP

Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, TIP is one of Europe and Canada's leading equipment service providers, specialising in trailer leasing, rental, maintenance and repair, as well as other value-added services and provides these to transportation and logistics customers across Europe and Canada. TIP services customers from 102+ locations spread over 17 countries in Europe and Canada

For more information, please visit: https://www.tipeurope.com

