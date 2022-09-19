BNP Paribas, Europe's leading financial institution, announces today the appointment of John Ferrara as Head of Sales and Relationship Management for the Institutional Investors client segment in the Americas for BNP Paribas Securities Services, the bank's securities services division.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005478/en/

John Ferrara, Head of Sales and Relationship Management for the Institutional Investors Client Segment in the Americas (Photo: Business Wire)

In this role, John will be responsible for driving the growth of our Institutional Investor franchise, and further developing the corridors throughout the Americas regions in partnership with regional and global partners.

Based in New York, he reports to Dennis Bon, Head of BNP Paribas Securities Services in the Americas, as well as Alvaro Camunas, Global Head of Client Development for BNP Paribas Securities Services.

John has deep expertise in the asset management industry, gained from a number of enterprise sales roles in securities services and financial technology. Previously, John was at Citi, where he led sales for the Asset Manager segment for Custody and Fund Services. Prior to that, John was Global Head of Sales and Account Management at BISAM. Then, when FactSet acquired BISAM, John assumed the role of Head of Sales for the New York region. Preceding his career in sales, John was Naval Officer and Naval Aviator.

Dennis Bon, Head of BNP Paribas Securities Services in the Americas, said: "The Institutional Investor segment is a key area of focus and growth for BNP Paribas Securities Services. We have made significant investments in the space to serve both our local and global client base over the past few years, and I am very pleased to welcome John to our team to continue to drive our business forward."

John Ferrara, Head of Sales and Relationship Management for the Institutional Investors Client Segment in the Americas, said: "I am delighted to be leading sales and relationship management for the Institutional Investors client segment for BNP Paribas Securities Services in Americas. This new role presents an exciting opportunity to further develop this important client segment within one of the leading Securities Servicers and CIB franchises in the world."

About BNP Paribas Securities Services

BNP Paribas Securities Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of the BNP Paribas Group, is a leading global custodian and securities services provider. Backed by the strength of the BNP Paribas Group, we provide multi-asset post-trade and asset servicing solutions for buy and sell-side market participants, corporates and issuers. With a global reach covering 90+ markets, our network is one of the most extensive in the industry, enabling clients to maximize their investment opportunities worldwide.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas is the European Union's leading bank and key player in international banking. It operates in 65 countries and has nearly 190,000 employees, including nearly 145,000 in Europe. The Group has key positions in its three main fields of activity: Commercial, Personal Banking Services for the Group's commercial personal banking and several specialised businesses including BNP Paribas Personal Finance and Arval; Investment Protection Services for savings, investment and protection solutions; and Corporate Institutional Banking, focused on corporate and institutional clients. Based on its strong diversified and integrated model, the Group helps all its clients (individuals, community associations, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporates and institutional clients) to realise their projects through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and protection insurance. In Europe, BNP Paribas has four domestic markets: Belgium, France, Italy and Luxembourg. The Group is rolling out its integrated commercial personal banking model across several Mediterranean countries, Turkey, Eastern Europe as well as via a large network in the western part of the United States. As a key player in international banking, the Group has leading platforms and business lines in Europe, a strong presence in the Americas as well as a solid and fast-growing business in Asia-Pacific.

BNP Paribas has implemented a Corporate Social Responsibility approach in all its activities, enabling it to contribute to the construction of a sustainable future, while ensuring the Group's performance and stability.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005478/en/

Contacts:

Press:

Claire Schiff

(646) 634-4042

claire.schiff@us.bnpparibas.com