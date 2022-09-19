The 3rd Annual Women in Supply Chain Award Honors Strong Female Supply Chain Leaders and Executives

Everstream Analytics, the global supply chain insights and risk analytics company, today announced that Supply Demand Chain Executive has selected Everstream Analytics CEO, Julie Gerdeman, as a recipient of the 2022 Women in Supply Chain award.

Under Gerdeman's leadership this year alone, Everstream grew its global customer base which includes brands such as Google, DuPont, Bayer, Unilever, and Schneider Electric by 550%. Everstream customers also experienced a 30% reduction in revenue losses from supply chain disruptions and a 70% reduction in time to identify and assess the impact of potential disruptions. In May, the company secured $24 million in Series A funding and announced new customers including AB InBev, KIOXIA, Shaw Industries, and Whirlpool.

"I am truly grateful to be recognized by Supply Demand Chain Executive for this award. It is an honor to lead such a diverse and talented team, all dedicated to helping companies around the world prevent and solve supply chain disruption," said Gerdeman. "We remain committed to helping our customers create more sustainable supply chains and investing in our people and our technology to retain our place at the forefront of supply chain resiliency."

Over the past year, the global supply chain has experienced unprecedented disruptions from world events including the COVID-19 pandemic, a global food crisis, labor disputes, and weather issues like heatwaves and droughts. Everstream's platform combines billions of supply chain data points with powerful AI, advanced analytics, and graph technology to produce long-range strategic risk scores, assessed at the material, supplier, and facility level. As a result, Everstream has successfully guided customers to mitigate risk during these expected and unexpected events.

"When I launched this award three years ago, I was prepared for an uphill battle. I was envisioning a long road ahead in getting the supply chain industry educated enough as to why it was important to recognize women in the supply chain. But, this award, the winners and those who submitted nominations-both men and women-is a testament that supply chain organizations were already recognizing their female leaders; they just needed a better platform," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "This year, we received over 280 submissions. Almost 100 of those submissions came from men. I'm so proud of everyone who participated, both men and women. I'm proud to call these women mentors, role models and industry friends. I'm proud to interview them, support them and help promote their journey. And, I hope to see all of this year's and past years' winners at our upcoming Women in Supply Chain Forum."

The Women in Supply Chain award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship, and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company's supply chain network.This year's list includes individuals who have helped supply chain clients and the supply chain community at large prepare to meet many of today's-and tomorrow's-challenges.

To view the full list of this year's Women in Supply Chain award winners, visit: https://sdce.me/7wmmgj.

To learn more about Everstream, visit: https://www.everstream.ai/

About Everstream Analytics

Everstream Analytics sets the global supply chain standard. Through the application of artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to its vast proprietary dataset, Everstream delivers the predictive insights and risk analytics businesses need for a smarter, more autonomous and sustainable supply chain. Everstream's proven solution integrates with procurement, logistics and business continuity platforms generating the complete information, sharper analysis, and accurate predictions required to turn the supply chain into a business asset. To learn more, visit https://www.everstream.ai/.

About Supply Demand Chain Executive

Supply Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. podcast channel, SCNSummit.com, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, the Women in Supply Chain Forum and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

