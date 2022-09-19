Anzeige
WKN: A14Y6F ISIN: US02079K3059 
PR Newswire
19.09.2022 | 15:04
129 Leser
Amagi Media Labs Pvt. Ltd: Amagi announces its cloud playout solution on Google Cloud Marketplace

The partnership offers media and entertainment customers access to innovative playout solutions built on Google Cloud

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi, the global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, today announced the general availability of its broadcast-grade cloud playout product, Amagi CLOUDPORT, on Google Cloud Marketplace. The partnership elevates Amagi's SaaS offerings to its customers by combining the advantages of Amagi's live and on-demand video infrastructure services with Google Cloud's solutions.

Amagi has developed cloud-native solutions for the broadcasting industry for over a decade. Amagi's partnership with Google Cloud is a logical next step in Amagi's efforts to solidify its position as an innovative SaaS provider in media and entertainment.

"Amagi enables broadcasters to thrive in a multi-screen world by helping them move beyond legacy workflows and embrace the advantages of unified broadcast workflows on the cloud. By collaborating with a trusted public cloud provider like Google Cloud, we are ensuring our services retain their quality while offering as many benefits as possible to our customers," said Baskar Subramanian, CEO & Co-founder, Amagi.

"Amagi's solutions have been continuously innovative. Our partnership will allow them to further accelerate their solutions' flexibility and efficiency, and help them achieve higher customer satisfaction," said Kip Schauer, Global Head of Media and Entertainment Partnerships at Google Cloud.

Amagi provides a complete suite of solutions for channel creation, distribution, and monetization. Amagi clients include ABS-CBN, AccuWeather, A+E Networks UK, Cinedigm, Cox Media Group, Crackle Plus. Fremantle, Gannett, Gusto TV, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, The Roku Channel and Vice Media among others.

For more information about Amagi and its streaming TV solutions, visit www.amagi.com.

About Amagi

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute and monetize live linear channels on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud-managed services bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 700+ content brands, 800+ playout chains, and over 2100 channel deliveries on its platform in over 40 countries. Amagi has a presence in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Paris, Melbourne, Seoul, Singapore, and broadcast operations in New Delhi, and an innovation center in Bangalore.

Amagi Contact:

Sanjay Kirimanjeshwar
Vice President - Corporate Marketing
Email: sanjay@amagi.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/amagi-announces-its-cloud-playout-solution-on-google-cloud-marketplace-301627053.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
