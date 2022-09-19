The first and only Hemp smokable company to join Nasdaq is Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 Trillion with smoking alternatives to nicotine

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2022) - Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ("Hempacco" or the "Company"), a hemp smokables company Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 Trillion industry with hemp cigarettes, smoking paper, and alternatives to nicotine tobacco, today announced its leadership team, including co-founders Sandro Piancone and Jorge Olson, will ring the closing bell at Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City's Time Square on Friday, September 23, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Hempacco's management team and their families along with the board of directors and stakeholders, including partners such as James Lindsay, CEO of Rap Snacks and co-founder of Hemp Hop, will all travel to New York to ring the bell at Nasdaq celebrating Hempacco's IPO and to strategize sales and distribution of their hemp smokables.

"We are honored to ring the closing bell to celebrate our recent IPO on Nasdaq," commented Sandro Piancone, CEO and Co-founder. "Hempacco is capitalizing on a massive market opportunity through a multi-faceted strategy focused on leveraging proprietary technology to deliver functional herb and hemp smokables products. As we continue to expand our world-class partnerships and joint ventures, including Hemp Hop, launched in partnership with Rick Ross and James Lindsay, and our 50/50 joint venture with Cheech and Chong, we believe Hempacco is well positioned to deliver on our mission of Disrupting Tobacco."

Sandro Piancone and Jorge Olson will head to New York on Monday, 19 of September, and are open to meetings with institutional investors. To book your appointment please call 407-491-4498 or email HPCO@redchip.com

"We're one step further in Disrupting Tobacco," said Jorge Olson, CMO and Co-founder of Hempacco, "Our goal is to provide an alternative to smoking nicotine tobacco with herb and hemp products like hemp blunts and hemp cigarettes, cones and tubes, but that's not the only way we're Disrupting Tobacco, we're also using biodegradable filters because discarded cigarette butts are one of the largest polluters to the environment. The Nasdaq family has been fabulous to us in every step of the IPO process, and I want to take this opportunity to highlight their efforts and dedication to our cause," said Mr. Jorge Olson.

A live stream of Hempacco's Nasdaq Closing Bell will be available at:

https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony

About Hempacco

Hempacco Co., Inc.'s goal is Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brand.

Hempacco's operational segments include:

Manufacturing of smokables and hemp rolling paper Smokable technology development The Real Stuff brand of functional smokables and rolling paper Hemp Hop with Rick Ross and Cheech and Chong Smokables

Learn more at www.hempaccoinc.com

Order hemp cigarettes and hemp blunts at www.realstuffsmokables.com using promo-code HPCO to get Buy One Get One Free to celebrate our Nasdaq IPO and bell ringing.

