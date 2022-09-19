ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.: Arca Continental and The Coca-Cola Company Reach Long-Term Collaboration Agreement

MONTERREY, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2022 / Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. ("AC"), one of the world's largest Coca-Cola bottlers, announced today that it has reached a new long-term agreement with The Coca-Cola Company with the goal of strengthening the collaboration and strong relationship between both companies.

The new agreement aligns the key economic aspects of the business relationship for the long term, along with favoring joint efforts to continue perfecting service for customers and consumers, promote new avenues of profitable growth, and deploy broader digital initiatives in Latin America.

"This important agreement between our company and The Coca-Cola Company endorses more than 96 years of commitment, trust and teamwork to contribute day by day to generating shared value in each of the communities we serve, while always fostering the all-around development of our associates, as well as permanently seeking to be an agent of positive change for customers, consumers and our environment", stated Jorge H. Santos Reyna, Chairman of the Board of Arca Continental.

In addition, Arturo Gutiérrez, Chief Executive Officer of Arca Continental, highlighted the importance of ensuring full coordination and a clear focus by both companies in order to reach their shared objectives over the long term.

"This new cooperation framework with The Coca-Cola Company provides clear visibility and definition on all important aspects of the relationship for the future of both companies and ensures the long-term alignment of our growth plans and strategies for profitable growth, driving towards the highest total system value while continuously strengthening our respective commercial and operational capabilities", stated Gutiérrez.

The scope of the agreement includes all the markets that AC serves in Mexico, Ecuador, Peru and Argentina, and comprises the following key areas for creating value together:

Relationship economics: Alignment on all economic aspects of the business relationship, including investment and profitability levels that are mutually beneficial.

Alignment on all economic aspects of the business relationship, including investment and profitability levels that are mutually beneficial. Growth principles: The mechanisms to build and align our long-term business plans and growth strategies have been defined in a way to ensure coordinated execution and unlock the full potential that exists in our markets.

The mechanisms to build and align our long-term business plans and growth strategies have been defined in a way to ensure coordinated execution and unlock the full potential that exists in our markets. New business opportunities: Alignment to explore potential new revenue streams in the distribution of other product categories within the industry's main brands.

Alignment to explore potential new revenue streams in the distribution of other product categories within the industry's main brands. Digital alliance: Development of a digital alliance to leverage the power of the Coca-Cola system's footprint, while building an integrated ecosystem of platforms that create value across the digital and physical worlds, in every part of our business. We will capitalize on all the learnings and capabilities that AC has developed in Yomp!, which is a solid platform to increase the customer's competitiveness in the traditional channel in Mexico.

The new agreement confirms the vision and commitment for leading the beverage industry in Latin America and opens possible opportunities for innovation in commercial aspects, in the portfolio and value chain, to benefit the market and the community.

About Arca Continental

Arca Continental produces, distributes, and markets beverages under The Coca-Cola Company brand, as well as snacks under its own brands in Mexico, Ecuador, and the United States. With an outstanding history spanning more than 96 years, Arca Continental is the second-largest Coca-Cola bottler in Latin America, and one of the largest in the world. Through its Coca-Cola franchise, the company serves more than 125 million people in the Northern and Western regions in Mexico, as well as in Ecuador, Peru, in the Northern region of Argentina, and in the Southwestern United States. Arca Continental is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "AC."

