Global chemical company OQ Chemicals introduces Neopentyl Glycol Diheptanoate for the cosmetics and personal care industry. The light ester-based Neopentyl Glycol Diheptanoate is a suitable alternative to the critically viewed cyclic silicone compounds such as cyclosiloxanes (D4-D6), also known as cyclomethicones. Due to its special properties, cosmetics manufacturers like to use Neopentyl Glycol Diheptanoate for color cosmetics, skin care, hair care, sun care, and antiperspirant formulations.

OQ Chemicals will introduce Neopentyl Glycol Diheptanoate at Incosmetics Latin America 2022 in São Paulo, Brazil, from Sept. 21-22, 2022, at its stand G88. Other products exhibited include 1,3 Butylene Glycol, a high-performance humectant in high-quality personal care products, and TCD Alcohol DM for use in perfume oil formulations. OQ Chemicals offers these products worldwide in commercial quantities.

"With our Neopentyl Glycol Diheptanoate, we address the cosmetic market's needs for silicone-free formulations. The previously popular cyclomethicones D4, D5, and D6 have been identified as substances of very high concern and are classified as very persistent and very bioaccumulative. Neopentyl Glycol Diheptanoate is a well-researched chemical, readily biodegradable, and shows a good toxicity profile it is a very good alternative to critical silicone compounds such as cyclomethicones. Neopentyl Glycol Diheptanoate shows excellent properties such as low surface tension, high lubricity, and low viscosity. That allows for formulations with good fluidity providing a silky, non-oily feel," said Svea Meuser, Global Marketing Director Acids at OQ Chemicals.

"OQ Chemicals can effectively support its customers' growth plans. With Neopentyl Glycol Diheptanoate, we are completely backward integrated as we produce all raw materials ourselves. With our cross-functional production platforms in Europe, the U.S., and Asia we continue to provide our customers with controlled continuous quality and the high supply security they've come to expect from us," stated OQ Chemicals' CEO, Dr. Oliver Borgmeier.

