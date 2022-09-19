Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2022) - Leveljump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) (OTCQB: JMPHF) (FSE: 75J) ("Leveljump" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce that its' wholly owned subsidiary Canadian Teleradiology Services, Inc. ("CTS") has signed a new contract to supply teleradiology services.

CTS has signed a new client contract to provide radiology reading to a network of four hospitals for emergency after hours care. The new client network currently includes services to a sister hospital that is under an existing CTS contract. CTS will stop service at is current client and its hospital network and reallocate physician resources from the current client hospital to the new client contract, in order to service the bigger, higher demand hospitals. The result will be a net gain in business and revenues to the Company, along with the additional possibility of the new client network adding additional hospitals to the contract in the future.

The workload includes emergency after hours overnight reading primarily for STAT CT reading with some Ultrasound, MRI and x-ray work as well. CT reading provides high numeration and is work that many radiologists seek. Service is provided 365 days a year.

The Company estimates that the net gain of the client hospital swap will increase revenues by 4-6% in 2023 as compared to 2022.

The new client hospital has been on boarded, and CTS began providing services in September, services at the previous client will be wound down through the end of October.

"We continue to expand our radiology reading network, adding new clients, and being a valuable partner for hospitals," said Mitch Geisler, CEO. "The CTS solution allows hospitals to ensure they provide emergency healthcare for their communities which is needed now more than ever as many hospitals are experiencing staffing shortages. CTS is a leader in the Canadian telehealth space with a proven model."

About LevelJump Healthcare

LevelJump Healthcare Corp., (TSXV: JUMP) is building a national telehealth medical company and brand, currently by providing teleradiology (remote radiology) services to its client hospitals and imaging centers. Additionally, JUMP owns and operates independent healthcare facilities (IHF's) focused on diagnostic imaging.

