With 4.5% CAGR, Rubella Diagnostic Testing Market Size Worth US$ 6.97 billion by 2030, Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report published by growth plus reports, the global rubella diagnostic testing market is expected to clock US$ 6.97 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Owing to the increased prevalence of chronic diseases and various programs launched by the government refilling the market growth. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled "Rubella Diagnostic Testing Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030".





Market Drivers

The increased prevalence of chronic diseases brought on by the togavirus is anticipated to propel the global market for rubella diagnostic testing to considerable growth over the forecast period. A direct result of togavirus's strong airborne transmission capacity is an increase in rubella cases. Children and adults are typically affected by rubella infection. The virus has severe effects on expectant mothers and may result in foetal mortality or congenital abnormalities. In addition, laboratories are fuelling the expansion of the global market for rubella diagnostic tests. Various government programmes including the research and development of new diagnostic techniques are being carried out in rising nations such as China and India in an effort to combat rubella illness, which is projected to stimulate market growth in the near future.

Excerpts from 'By Testing Techniques Segmentation'

Based on testing techniques the global rubella diagnostic testing has been segmented into

Latex Agglutination

Enzyme Immunoassay (Eia)

Radioimmunoassay (Ria)

Fluorescent Immunoassay (Fia)

Other Testing Techniques

Due to the advantages of the enzyme immunoassay (EIA) method and the rising rates of rubella, the enzyme immunoassay (EIA) is anticipated to hold the largest market share over the projection period. The enzyme immunoassay is the most popular because it is technically simple to use, fast, and extremely sensitive. Immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies specific for rubella are found using EIA. The most often used method when using commercial enzyme immunoassay (EIA) kits is IgM testing. The rubella virus can persist in the bloodstream for years before being killed by antibodies produced by the immune system. Since a significant increase in antibody levels was found in all matched specimens tested from patients with acute rubella infection, the EIA is also useful for identifying acute infections.

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

Based on region, the global rubella diagnostic testing has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The Middle East and Africa are anticipated to dominate the global market for rubella diagnostic testing over the projected period (2022-2029) owing to the growing prevalence of rubella virus infection. For instance, according to the WHO, Africa had a high number of cases in 2020-4887-compared to other WHO regions. Additionally, these regions' poor immunisation outcomes will contribute to their domination in approaching predicted years. According to the WHO regional office for Africa, the African Region continues to lag behind other WHO regions of the world in terms of access to immunisation; approximately 1 in 5 African children do not receive all of the required and basic immunizations; as a result, more than 30 million African children under the age of five continue to suffer from vaccine-preventable diseases (VPDs) each year in Africa, and more than half a million children die from these diseases each year, accounting for approximately 5% of all child. However, geographically, the rubella diagnostic testing market was found to develop at the fastest rate in the Asia-Pacific region. Over the course of the projection period, it is anticipated that this trend would continue without experiencing any notable changes. Due to greater untapped potential, a lack of awareness in some countries, and government efforts to reduce illness incidence, the Asia-Pacific region has the largest market share.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

Some of the prominent market players in the global rubella diagnostic testing include

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Abbott Laboratories Merck & Co

Siemens AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Hoffmann La Roche Ltd

Bio Rad Laboratories, Inc

BioMerieux SA

Beckman Coulter Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Johnson & Johnson Diagnostics, Inc

Zenith Healthcare Ltd

Novartis Diagnostics

ZEUS Scientific Inc

Biokit SA

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years - 2020 Base Years - 2021 Forecasted Years - 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL RUBELLA DIAGNOSTIC TESTING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TESTING TECHNIQUES Latex Agglutination Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA) Radioimmunoassay (RIA), Fluorescent Immunoassay (FIA) Other GLOBAL RUBELLA DIAGNOSTIC TESTING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Hospital Laboratories Others

